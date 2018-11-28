Uttam Kumar Reddy promises equal chances to minorities in Telangana

Hyderabad: TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that budgetary allocation would be provided for the minorities in the state and special attention would be paid for the development of the Old City by providing infrastructure, civic amenities and metro train facility.

Interacting with the media in the “Meet the Press’’ organised by the Telangana Urdu Journalists Federation, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated that equal opportunities would be provided for the development and welfare of minorities in the state if voted to power.

The problems of young professionals opting for jobs in Gulf countries had been studied by the party as it was found that there were many fraudulent placement agencies and they would look at facilities to guide the youth seeking job opportunities in these countries.

The NRI’s would be provided Rs 5 lakh insurance and would be partly covered by the government stated Mr Reddy.