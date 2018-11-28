search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Uttam Kumar Reddy promises equal chances to minorities in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 1:27 am IST
The NRI’s would be provided Rs 5 lakh insurance and would be partly covered by the government stated Mr Reddy. 
TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy
 TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that budgetary allocation would be provided for the minorities in the state and special attention would be paid for the development of the Old City by providing infrastructure, civic amenities and metro train facility.

Interacting with the media in the “Meet the Press’’ organised by the Telangana Urdu Journalists Federation, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated that equal opportunities would be provided for the development and welfare of minorities in the state if voted to power.

 

The problems of young professionals opting for jobs in Gulf countries had been studied by the party as it was found that there were many fraudulent placement agencies and they would look at facilities to guide the youth seeking job opportunities in these countries.

The NRI’s would be provided Rs 5 lakh insurance and would be partly covered by the government stated Mr Reddy. 

...
Tags: tpcc chief uttam kumar reddy, gulf countries
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Big appeal: Virat Kohli could dethrone MS Dhoni as India's highest earning sportsman

Kohli’s success off the pitch is matched by his prowess on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Lesbian, gay, bisexual students at higher risk of self-harm

Of the LGB students who completed an online questionnaire, 65 per cent had carried out non-suicidal self-harm over their lifetime. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dietary, nutritional supplements may improve sperm quality

In recent years, studies of sperm quality in different countries have shown a decrease that could have consequences for the survival of the human species. (Photo: AFP)
 

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

Driving enthusiasts must consider a few aspects before choosing a car for themselves. Here is what you need to check before you book. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mithali Raj accuses Edulji, Ramesh Powar of bias in scathing letter to BCCI

The 35-year-old was dropped despite scoring back-to-back fifties in the group stage of the competition held in the West Indies. (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA spacecraft lands on red planet after six-month journey

This illustration made available by NASA in October 2016 shows an illustration of NASA's InSight lander about to land on the surface of Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Veteran singer Mohammed Aziz dies at 64

Singer Mohammed Aziz has recorded several devotional Bhajans and Sufi songs as well. (Twitter Screengrab/ @Sudesh_Lehri)

Tentative time-table for Intermediate Public Examinations 2019

The dates mentioned in the tentative schedule are also applicable to Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations. (Representation image)

Congress considers surname as a 'political brand', says Arun Jaitley

In a Facebook post titled 'What was the name of Sardar Patel's father', Arun Jaitley said that in a dynastic party like the Congress, talent and merit has no space and the crowd around the family is the cadre. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi letter spurs NGO to open more health centres

Rahul Gandhi

Mufti, Abdullah praise J&K Gov Malik for stopping BJP from coming to power

Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti (R) and Omar Abdullah (L) on Tuesday praised Governor Satya Pal Malik for stopping BJP and its 'proxies' from forming government in the state. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham