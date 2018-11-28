search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM urges Narendra Modi to rescind nod for DPR on Mekedatu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2018, 3:46 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 3:48 am IST
The proposal for reservoir is not just for drinking water alone as claimed by Karnataka, but to increase the extent of irrigation.
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami
 Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw permission granted to Karnataka for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.

Bringing to Mr Narendra Modi’s notice that the Central Water Commission  (CWC) in November 2018 has conveyed its decision to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., Karnataka to go ahead with the preparation of DPR for the Mekedatu project, Mr Palaniswami said in a Demi-Official letter to PM, that the CWC has given the nod without considering the genuine and justifiable objections of Tamil Nadu.

 

Referring to his earlier letter dated September 4, he said he had requested the PM to instruct the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation to direct the CWC to stop forthwith further processing of the feasibility report of Karnataka to construct the Balancing Reservoir at Mekedatu and not to give any consent to any projects in the Cauvery river without obtaining prior concurrence of Tamil Nadu and other co-basin States.

Infographic

“I also reiterated the same in the Memorandum presented to you on October 8. The Government of Tamil Nadu has already conveyed its decision to the Government of India that the feasibility report of Karnataka for its Mekedatu project is not acceptable and also furnished detailed comments to the feasibility report,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The proposal for reservoir is not just for drinking water alone as claimed by Karnataka, but to increase the extent of irrigation, which is in clear violation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal Award as affirmed by the Supreme Court, the CM contended.

“The CWC without considering the genuine and justifiable objections of Tamil Nadu has given permission to Karnataka to prepare the DPR for Mekedatu project. The action of the CWC has caused great alarm and apprehension among the people of Tamil Nadu as it will affect the livelihood of lakhs of farmers who depend on Cauvery water,” he stressed.

He requested Mr. Modi to “kindly” direct the Union Water Resources Ministry, to instruct the CWC to forthwith withdraw the permission given to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., for preparing the DPR.

...
Tags: edappadi k. palaniswami, narendra modi, mekedatu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Big appeal: Virat Kohli could dethrone MS Dhoni as India's highest earning sportsman

Kohli’s success off the pitch is matched by his prowess on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Lesbian, gay, bisexual students at higher risk of self-harm

Of the LGB students who completed an online questionnaire, 65 per cent had carried out non-suicidal self-harm over their lifetime. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dietary, nutritional supplements may improve sperm quality

In recent years, studies of sperm quality in different countries have shown a decrease that could have consequences for the survival of the human species. (Photo: AFP)
 

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

Driving enthusiasts must consider a few aspects before choosing a car for themselves. Here is what you need to check before you book. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mithali Raj accuses Edulji, Ramesh Powar of bias in scathing letter to BCCI

The 35-year-old was dropped despite scoring back-to-back fifties in the group stage of the competition held in the West Indies. (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA spacecraft lands on red planet after six-month journey

This illustration made available by NASA in October 2016 shows an illustration of NASA's InSight lander about to land on the surface of Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Veteran singer Mohammed Aziz dies at 64

Singer Mohammed Aziz has recorded several devotional Bhajans and Sufi songs as well. (Twitter Screengrab/ @Sudesh_Lehri)

Tentative time-table for Intermediate Public Examinations 2019

The dates mentioned in the tentative schedule are also applicable to Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations. (Representation image)

Congress considers surname as a 'political brand', says Arun Jaitley

In a Facebook post titled 'What was the name of Sardar Patel's father', Arun Jaitley said that in a dynastic party like the Congress, talent and merit has no space and the crowd around the family is the cadre. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi letter spurs NGO to open more health centres

Rahul Gandhi

Mufti, Abdullah praise J&K Gov Malik for stopping BJP from coming to power

Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti (R) and Omar Abdullah (L) on Tuesday praised Governor Satya Pal Malik for stopping BJP and its 'proxies' from forming government in the state. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham