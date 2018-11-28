search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC rejects Bihar govt's plea, directs CBI to takeover shelter home cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Nov 28, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 1:36 pm IST
It also said that CBI officers probing the cases cannot be transferred without its prior permission.
The apex court on Tuesday had pulled up the Bihar government for failing to register appropriate criminal cases. (Photo: File)
 The apex court on Tuesday had pulled up the Bihar government for failing to register appropriate criminal cases. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to takeover the probe into allegations of physical and sexual abuse of inmates at several shelter homes in Bihar.  

A Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report had raised grave concerns about 17 shelter homes in Bihar. The SC said that the CBI must look into it.

 

It also dismissed the Bihar government's request to not transfer the shelter homes cases to CBI and said henceforth, CBI officers probing shelter home cases in Bihar cannot be transferred without its prior permission.

Also Read: Shameful, inhuman: SC slams Bihar govt for shelter home violations

CBI told the bench, also comprising Justice SA Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta, that in principle, it was ready to take over the investigation. The agency is already investigating the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, in which it is expected to file a charge sheet by December 7, the court was told. 

The apex court on Tuesday had pulled up the Bihar government for failing to register appropriate criminal cases in connection with the alleged abuse faced by inmates in the state's shelter homes. 

...
Tags: bihar shelter home rape case, tata institute of social sciences (tiss), supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Before Mithali Raj row, BCCI official interfered in men's team selection too: Report

While the fiasco surrounding Raj has becoming a hot topic of debate in Indian cricket, according to reports, a senior BCCI administrator recently interfered with the men's team selection too and tried to appoint an interim captain in one of the Asia Cup games played in the UAE during September 2018, which was eventually won by the Men in Blue. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube shifts to make new exclusive shows, movies free to users

YouTube’s paid option will still remove ads from originals as well as all other videos, and it comes with music streaming privileges.
 

Big appeal: Virat Kohli could dethrone MS Dhoni as India's highest earning sportsman

Kohli’s success off the pitch is matched by his prowess on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Lesbian, gay, bisexual students at higher risk of self-harm

Of the LGB students who completed an online questionnaire, 65 per cent had carried out non-suicidal self-harm over their lifetime. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dietary, nutritional supplements may improve sperm quality

In recent years, studies of sperm quality in different countries have shown a decrease that could have consequences for the survival of the human species. (Photo: AFP)
 

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

Driving enthusiasts must consider a few aspects before choosing a car for themselves. Here is what you need to check before you book. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana polls: 32-yr-old transgender activist missing, cops launch search

Chandramukhi M is a candidate of the Bahujan Left Front, led by the CPM, on the Goshamahal seat in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

Kartarpur not connected with Pakistan talks, terror must stop: Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj, who is campaigning here ahead of the Telangana elections on December 7, was addressing a press conference. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Telangana polls: Chandrababu Naidu, Rahul Gandhi to share dias today

Rahul and Chandrababu have pulled off quite a coup by joining hands, putting aside their 36-year rivalry, as the Telugu Desam Party was founded by Naidu’s father-in-law NT Rama Rao on an anti-Congress agenda. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: LeT militant who killed journalist Shujaat Bukhari shot dead in Budgam

50-year-old Bukhari was gunned down along with two police guards outside his office in Srinagar’s Mushtaq Press Enclave on June 14 evening. (Photo: File)

Ignored by Amit Shah, RSLP chief to take call on alliance with NDA soon

Kushwaha had on November 17 had asked the BJP to reach a consensus over seat-sharing agreement. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham