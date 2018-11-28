search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pak PM Imran Khan lays foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2018, 3:28 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 3:31 pm IST
India was represented by Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri at the event.
Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also attended the ceremony. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also attended the ceremony. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi/Kartarpur: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district to facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims. Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. It was established by the Sikh Guru in 1522.

The first Gurdwara, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, was built here, where Guru Nanak Dev is said to have died. The Kartarpur Corridor, which will facilitate the visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, is expected to be completed within six months. The development comes ahead of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary next year.

 

Thousands of Sikh devotees from India visit Pakistan every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

India had proposed the corridor to Pakistan around 20 years back. India was represented by Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri at the event. Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also attended the ceremony.

Last week, Pakistan and India announced that they would develop the corridor on their respective side of the border to help Indian pilgrims visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

India-Pakistan ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place.

The ties between the two countries had strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016. Pakistan had invited External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who thanked her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the invite and said she was unable to travel to Kartarpur Sahib due to prior commitments.

The issue of Kartarpur Sahib came into focus after Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Pakistan in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his cricketer-turned-politician friend Imran Khan as prime minister of that country.

After his return, Sidhu said that Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had told him that Pakistan may open a corridor to Kartarpur Sahib. Sidhu has already arrived in Lahore with a group of Indian journalists to attend the ground breaking ceremony on Wednesday.

...
Tags: imran khan, kartarpur corridor, navjot singh sidhu, harsimrat kaur badal, harddep singh puri, indo-pak ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
 

Before Mithali Raj row, BCCI official interfered in men's team selection too: Report

While the fiasco surrounding Raj has becoming a hot topic of debate in Indian cricket, according to reports, a senior BCCI administrator recently interfered with the men's team selection too and tried to appoint an interim captain in one of the Asia Cup games played in the UAE during September 2018, which was eventually won by the Men in Blue. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube shifts to make new exclusive shows, movies free to users

YouTube’s paid option will still remove ads from originals as well as all other videos, and it comes with music streaming privileges.
 

Big appeal: Virat Kohli could dethrone MS Dhoni as India's highest earning sportsman

Kohli’s success off the pitch is matched by his prowess on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Lesbian, gay, bisexual students at higher risk of self-harm

Of the LGB students who completed an online questionnaire, 65 per cent had carried out non-suicidal self-harm over their lifetime. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi HC upholds conviction of 88 people accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Justice R K Gauba dismissed their 22-year old appeals against conviction by a trial court and asked all the convicts to surrender forthwith to undergo the prison term. (Photo: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh: Repolling if voters left due to faulty EVMs, says CEC

Polling is underway to elect the 230-member assembly, where the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are fighting for supremacy. (Photo: PTI)

Harsimrat, Hardeep Singh Puri reach Pak for Kartarpur groundbreaking ceremony

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had chosen Badal and Puri to represent India at the event. (Photo: ANI)

Differently-abled woman forced out of wheelchair at Mumbai Airport by CISF

Virali Modi, 27, narrated her ordeal on Twitter and said the incident happened on Monday, when she reached the airport to catch a flight to London. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @viralimodi1)

SC rejects Bihar govt's plea, directs CBI to take over shelter home cases

The apex court on Tuesday had pulled up the Bihar government for failing to register appropriate criminal cases. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham