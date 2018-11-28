search on deccanchronicle.com
Massive fire in Pune slum, 30 fire engines on spot to bring blaze under control

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 28, 2018, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 3:59 pm IST
The fire broke out in a slum at Patil Estate Lane no 3, near Shivajinagar in Maharashtra's Pune.
Massive fire broke out in a slum at Patil Estate Lane no 3, near Shivajinagar in Maharashtra's Pune. (Photo: ANI)
 Massive fire broke out in a slum at Patil Estate Lane no 3, near Shivajinagar in Maharashtra's Pune. (Photo: ANI)

Pune: A massive fire broke out in a slum at Patil Estate Lane no 3, near Shivajinagar in Maharashtra's Pune.

30 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

 

Visuals from the spot showed a huge cloud of smoke billowing out of the lane. According to reports, some houses have been gutted in the fire.

Due to narrow lanes, the firefighters were seen having difficulty in reaching the spot.

No report of casualty has emerged so far.

Further details are awaited.

