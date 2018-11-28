search on deccanchronicle.com
Madhya Pradesh assembly polls LIVE: Voting underway in 230 constituencies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2018, 8:30 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 9:13 am IST
The prime contest is likely to be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress in 190-odd seats.
Chief electoral officer V Kantha Rao said voting will begin at 8 am and end at 5 pm. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bhopal: Over 5 crore voters will vote to elect legislators for the 230-seats strong Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.

A total of 65,367 booths have been deployed across the 52 districts of the state and votes will be cast on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) attached to Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines.

 

Around 17,000 polling stations have been categorised as critical, where peaceful polling will be ensured through heightened security measures such as webcasting, CCTV camera surveillance and a higher deployment of central security forces and micro observers.

While 30-40 seats are likely to witness the presence of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Samajawadi Party (SP), the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) besides those contesting independently.

Chief electoral officer V Kantha Rao said voting will begin at 8 am and end at 5 pm.

Here are LIVE updates: 

 

09:09 am: First-time voters after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bhopal

 

08:38 am: Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at a polling station in Shivpuri. She is up against Congress' Siddharth Lada.

 

08:37 am: Congress leader Kamal Nath casts his vote in Chhindwara

08:33 am: EVM is not working at polling booth number 178 in Dabra, Gwalior district

 

08:11 am: Congress leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at a Hanuman temple in Chhindwara.

 

08:07 am: Voting for 230 assembly seats underway

 

08:00 am: Kamal Nath says, "I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh, they are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by BJP."

07:50 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan prays on the banks of Narmada river, in Budhni. Voting in the state is underway.

07:25 am: Polling for 227 constituencies in the state will begin at 8 am, while voting for 3 constituencies has already begun.

 

Tags: madhya pradesh assembly elections, shivraj singh chouhan, kamal nath, bjp, congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




