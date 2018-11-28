Like yours, no one knows my ancestors too: PM Modi to voters in Rajasthan

'We are asking you to vote for us not because we want the welfare of our grandchildren but because we believe in development of our country,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

Nagaur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit back at the Congress party for their remark on his father.

Addressing an election rally in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi said, "I have lived my life, just like you people live it. Just like yours, no one knows about my ancestors too."

The remark came three days after the state's Congress leader Vilasrao Muttemwar launched a personal attack on the prime minister saying that while everyone knows Congress president Rahul Gandhi's ancestors, no one is aware of Prime Minister Modi's father.

"Everyone knows five generations of the Gandhi family, but this Narendra, no one knows his father, let alone his grandfather and he is asking for a record of our work," Muttemwar had said.

His comments sparked a controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approaching the Election Commission to lodge a complaint against him.

Prime Minister, at his rally in the poll-bound state, said, "We are asking you to vote for us not because we want the welfare of our grandchildren but because we believe in development of our country."

Without naming anyone Prime Minister further said that the region needs someone as the leader who is more connected with the people on the ground.

"A person who doesn't even know about pulses and plants talks about farming these days. The people whose four generations had no connection with the public, how will they understand your pain?," said Prime Minister Modi.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

While the BJP is pulling all stops to retain power in Rajasthan, the Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to wrestle back the state it lost to the BJP in 2013 assembly elections.