search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Kaamdar' vs 'naamdar' this election: PM Modi’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2018, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 4:49 pm IST
Hitting out at Congress, PM Modi said those whose four generations have had no connect with public cannot understand pain of common people.
Asking people to elect the Vasundhara Raje government for another term in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said water is a big problem in the desert state. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
 Asking people to elect the Vasundhara Raje government for another term in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said water is a big problem in the desert state. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Nagaur (Rajasthan): The kaamdar is in a fight against the naamdar in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, making a distinction between the one who works and the dynast, in a jibe against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Driving home the difference between himself and the Congress leader, who he has often referred to as naamdar (dynast), he said he was like the people and was not born with a golden spoon.

 

"We are not seeking votes for our grandsons or granddaughters but for your welfare and to help fulfil your dreams," the Prime Minister said at a rally in Nagaur, Rajasthan, ahead of elections in the state on December 7.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said those whose four generations have had no connect with the public cannot understand the pain of the common people.

"Our only mantra is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', inspired by social reformist Jyotiba Phule and B R Ambedkar," the Prime Minister said.

Asking people to elect the Vasundhara Raje government for another term in the state, PM Modi said water is a big problem in the desert state.

The Raje government has provided irrigation facilities in 1.5 lakh hectare area, he told the gathering.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, rajasthan assembly elections 2018, bjp, congress
Location: India, Rajasthan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme U1 with 25MP selfie camera, 6.3-inch display launched

The device comes in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour variants.
 

Mum dies from rare dementia years after catching it from own baby while pregnant

Cells from the foetus that contained the toxic proteins are thought to have traveled across the placenta into her bloodstream, before lodging in her brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
 

Before Mithali Raj row, BCCI official interfered in men's team selection too: Report

While the fiasco surrounding Raj has becoming a hot topic of debate in Indian cricket, according to reports, a senior BCCI administrator recently interfered with the men's team selection too and tried to appoint an interim captain in one of the Asia Cup games played in the UAE during September 2018, which was eventually won by the Men in Blue. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube shifts to make new exclusive shows, movies free to users

YouTube’s paid option will still remove ads from originals as well as all other videos, and it comes with music streaming privileges.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Massive fire in Pune slum, 30 fire engines on spot to bring blaze under control

Massive fire broke out in a slum at Patil Estate Lane no 3, near Shivajinagar in Maharashtra's Pune. (Photo: ANI)

Like yours, no one knows my ancestors too: PM Modi to voters in Rajasthan

'We are asking you to vote for us not because we want the welfare of our grandchildren but because we believe in development of our country,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi HC upholds conviction of 88 people accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Justice R K Gauba dismissed their 22-year old appeals against conviction by a trial court and asked all the convicts to surrender forthwith to undergo the prison term. (Photo: PTI)

Pak PM Imran Khan lays foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also attended the ceremony. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh: Repolling if voters left due to faulty EVMs, says CEC

Polling is underway to elect the 230-member assembly, where the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are fighting for supremacy. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham