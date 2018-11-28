search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s hopes on sops for votes may prove tough

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 28, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 4:03 am IST
Mr Rao has confidence that the welfare schemes will help his party win the elections. 
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TRS chief Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao is banking on the 450-plus welfare schemes launched by his government in the past four-and-half years, to tide him smoothly through the elections. Mr Rao has confidence that the welfare schemes will help his party win the elections. 

However, at the ground level, not all people are satisfied by the welfare schemes. For example, the people are happy about the pension amount being raised but they are unhappy about its implementation. As the payment delivery has shifted from post offices to banks, people in villages are now forced to travel to towns to collect the amount.

 

Mr Rao has introduced more than 450 schemes and spent over Rs 2 lakh crore. in the last four and half years. Every family in Telangana has been benefited by one government scheme or the other; some families were benefited with multiple schemes. Under Rythu Bandhu scheme TRS government provided Rs 4,000 per acre per crop in cash as input subsidy benefiting 58 lakh farmers. But in this scheme tenant farmers were left without any benefit. Every village has 30 percent tenant farmers and this entire section is opposing the scheme. Another issue in this scheme is that the marginal land holdings of two acres or less get meagre assistance while the large land holders of 10 acres or more get larger amounts which has led to dissatisfaction of small land holders.

Kalyan Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes have got very good response as they provided financial assistance to the family when their daughter was getting married, but there were complaints of corruption in this scheme.

Another scheme, 24x7 free power supply to the farming sector was one of the first achievements of TRS government. But the problem faced by small land holders with 124x7 free power supply led to more exploitation of water by the rich land holders.

Next, the TRS government had itself admitted on not implementing the 2BHK houses fully due to various reasons. But the promise where the TRS really goofed up was the main assurance made by them during the 2014 elections to the farmers of loan waiver. The way this scheme was implemented by the state government did not provide them any benefit. While assistance was provided for four instalments, the interest on remaining debt piled up and finally the farmers felt that their crop loans remained intact.

The prestigious Mission Bhagiratha also backfired. The government planned to provide drinking water to all the households in the state, but failed.

The schemes introduced by TRS government may have got a good response from the people but its failure in proper implementation has got the government several brickbats, and the going in the upcoming assembly elections may not be as good as KCR imagines. 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Big appeal: Virat Kohli could dethrone MS Dhoni as India's highest earning sportsman

Kohli’s success off the pitch is matched by his prowess on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Lesbian, gay, bisexual students at higher risk of self-harm

Of the LGB students who completed an online questionnaire, 65 per cent had carried out non-suicidal self-harm over their lifetime. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dietary, nutritional supplements may improve sperm quality

In recent years, studies of sperm quality in different countries have shown a decrease that could have consequences for the survival of the human species. (Photo: AFP)
 

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

Driving enthusiasts must consider a few aspects before choosing a car for themselves. Here is what you need to check before you book. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mithali Raj accuses Edulji, Ramesh Powar of bias in scathing letter to BCCI

The 35-year-old was dropped despite scoring back-to-back fifties in the group stage of the competition held in the West Indies. (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA spacecraft lands on red planet after six-month journey

This illustration made available by NASA in October 2016 shows an illustration of NASA's InSight lander about to land on the surface of Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DC Exclusive: Anna University to conduct revaluation in presence of students

Bringing a major reform to the revaluation process, Anna University has decided to conduct the revaluation of answer scripts in the presence of students for its four campuses. (Representation image)

Tamil Nadu CM urges Narendra Modi to rescind nod for DPR on Mekedatu

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Veteran singer Mohammed Aziz dies at 64

Singer Mohammed Aziz has recorded several devotional Bhajans and Sufi songs as well. (Twitter Screengrab/ @Sudesh_Lehri)

Tentative time-table for Intermediate Public Examinations 2019

The dates mentioned in the tentative schedule are also applicable to Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations. (Representation image)

Congress considers surname as a 'political brand', says Arun Jaitley

In a Facebook post titled 'What was the name of Sardar Patel's father', Arun Jaitley said that in a dynastic party like the Congress, talent and merit has no space and the crowd around the family is the cadre. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham