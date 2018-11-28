In a first, Rahul Gandhi, N Chandrababu Naidu to campaign together today

Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AP Chief Minister and Telugu Desam national president N. Chandra-babu Naidu will campaign together for the first time, on Wednesday. They will participate in meetings in two assembly constituencies contested by the TD and in one constituency contested by the Congress.

In the revised schedule Rahul Gandhi will not campaign in Gajwel from where Telangana’s caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar Rao is contesting.

Rahul Gandhi and Chandrababu Naidu will address public meetings at Khammam and Sanathnagar from where TD candidates are contesting and at Nampally from where a Congress candidate is contesting.

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Kosigi in Kodangal assembly constituency from where Congress candidate A Revanth Reddy is contesting. He will later address a public meeting along with Mr Naidu in Khammam from where TD candidate Nama Nageswara Rao is contesting. After that, both leaders will address a meeting at Satyam Theatre in the Sanathnagar assembly constituency from where T. Venkatesh Goud of the TD is pitted against minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav of the TRS. In Nampally Assembly constituency both will address a street corner meeting for Congress candidate M Ferroz Khan of the Congress.

Mr Gandhi will stay at Haritha Plaza on Tuesday night and campaign on November 29, too, addressing public meetings at Bhupalpally in Warangal district (old), Armour in Nizamabad district and at Parigi in Ranga Reddy district.