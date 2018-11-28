search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ignored by Amit Shah, RSLP chief to take call on alliance with NDA soon

ANI
Published Nov 28, 2018, 11:12 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 11:12 am IST
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief will take the decision at a meeting of party office bearers scheduled for early December.
Kushwaha had on November 17 had asked the BJP to reach a consensus over seat-sharing agreement. (Photo: File)
 Kushwaha had on November 17 had asked the BJP to reach a consensus over seat-sharing agreement. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Minister of State Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday said that he will soon announce his future plans, whether he will remain in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or not.

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief who is awaiting a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss seat sharing for upcoming 2019 general elections, will take the decision at a meeting of party office bearers scheduled for early December.

 

After failing to secure a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah, Kushwaha said, "I am in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but being pushed back. This would be an insult to any party. I tried to meet Amit Shah twice but he was busy. Last option is to meet Prime Minister Modi. Let us see what transpires if I get to meet. Then my party will convene a meet on December 4 and 5 and decide what to do next," Kushwaha told ANI here.

Kushwaha had on November 17 had asked the BJP to reach a consensus over seat-sharing agreement.

The RLSP chief, while addressing a press conference after the state executive meeting of the party here, said that he would wait till November 30 for the decision on the seats. He said that his party was dissatisfied with the number of seats being offered to him by the BJP.

...
Tags: upendra kushwaha, seat sharing in bihar, pm modi, amit shah, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Before Mithali Raj row, BCCI official interfered in men's team selection too: Report

While the fiasco surrounding Raj has becoming a hot topic of debate in Indian cricket, according to reports, a senior BCCI administrator recently interfered with the men's team selection too and tried to appoint an interim captain in one of the Asia Cup games played in the UAE during September 2018, which was eventually won by the Men in Blue. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube shifts to make new exclusive shows, movies free to users

YouTube’s paid option will still remove ads from originals as well as all other videos, and it comes with music streaming privileges.
 

Big appeal: Virat Kohli could dethrone MS Dhoni as India's highest earning sportsman

Kohli’s success off the pitch is matched by his prowess on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Lesbian, gay, bisexual students at higher risk of self-harm

Of the LGB students who completed an online questionnaire, 65 per cent had carried out non-suicidal self-harm over their lifetime. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dietary, nutritional supplements may improve sperm quality

In recent years, studies of sperm quality in different countries have shown a decrease that could have consequences for the survival of the human species. (Photo: AFP)
 

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

Driving enthusiasts must consider a few aspects before choosing a car for themselves. Here is what you need to check before you book. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'May bring private bill for Ram temple construction', says Manoj Tiwari

A delegation of the VHP met North-East Delhi MP and Delhi BJP chief Tiwari at his residence and presented him a memorandum on the Ram Temple. (Photo: File)

'May bring private bill for Ram temple construction', says Manoj Tiwari

A delegation of the VHP met North-East Delhi MP and Delhi BJP chief Tiwari at his residence and presented him a memorandum on the Ram Temple. (Photo: File)

'May bring private bill for Ram temple construction', says Manoj Tiwari

A delegation of the VHP met North-East Delhi MP and Delhi BJP chief Tiwari at his residence and presented him a memorandum on the Ram Temple. (Photo: File)

'May bring private bill for Ram temple construction', says Manoj Tiwari

A delegation of the VHP met North-East Delhi MP and Delhi BJP chief Tiwari at his residence and presented him a memorandum on the Ram Temple. (Photo: File)

Four-member BJP delegation to visit Sabarimala to assess 'agitation'

BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey, national president of the party's SC morcha Vinod Sonkar, MPs Pralhad Joshi and Nalin Kumar Kateel are the members of the delegation to visit the Sabarimala temple. (Photo :File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham