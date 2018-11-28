search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Harsimrat, Hardeep Singh Puri reach Pak for Kartarpur groundbreaking ceremony

ANI
Published Nov 28, 2018, 2:28 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 2:28 pm IST
Harsimrat Kaur Badal called decision miracle and said that prayers of crores of people had been answered with the opening of the corridor.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had chosen Badal and Puri to represent India at the event. (Photo: ANI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had chosen Badal and Puri to represent India at the event. (Photo: ANI)

Wagah Border/ Amritsar: Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri have crossed the Wagah Border to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on Wednesday as India's representatives for the event.

"I feel greatly privileged and blessed to be able to make this pilgrimage. This has been a long-standing demand of the Sikh community. This is a demand, I am aware, exists since 1994. In fact when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee went to Lahore, at that point of time the issue had been raised from our side. I am grateful to the Government of India for announcing a string of measures on November 22," Puri said before crossing the border.

 

Refuting Pakistan's claims of having forced its decision on India regarding the Kartarpur corridor, Puri highlighted India's November 22 Cabinet meeting saying the decision was taken well before on a number of matters related to the 550th birth celebrations of Guru Nanak.

"This means we were doing our preparations for months," Puri said while mentioning that the corridor between Dera Baba Nanak and Kartarpur is a "significant" measure taken by the Indian government.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude and appreciation towards the Pakistan government as a Sikh that this long-standing demand of the community has been met. Now we need to take this process forward. This decision is anchored in hope and goodwill, but we have to be acutely conscious of the ground realities. Due to a number of factors, there is distrust we have felt for very long and we have been at the receiving end of actions from a state which should not have allowed certain forces on their territory," Puri mentioned to reporters at the Wagah border.

The Minister of State further said, "We need to operationalise the decision and make the corridor operative. To take the process further will require actions by all the stakeholders. Let us take these things one step at a time, I don't want to jump the gun. If Guru Nanak's teachings can be invoked in order to solve our problems, it would be a very proud day for me as a Sikh."

Meanwhile, Harsimrat Kaur Badal called the decision a miracle and said that the prayers of crores of people had been answered with the opening of the corridor.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had chosen Badal and Puri to represent India at the event. The EAM declined Pakistan's invitation to attend the event due to prior election commitments in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Punjab cabinet minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for the groundbreaking ceremony, opined that the event marks "the first steps towards a people's foreign policy."

The Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor announced that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa will be attending the groundbreaking ceremony.

Earlier, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had tweeted, "The world comes together for the #Pakistankartarpurspirit - diplomats attending the groundbreaking ceremony by PM Imran Khan."

The Kartarpur route along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometers away from Gurdaspur, Punjab. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak died in 1539.

...
Tags: harsimrat kaur badal, hardeep singh puri, kartarpur corridor, navjot singh sidhu
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
 

Before Mithali Raj row, BCCI official interfered in men's team selection too: Report

While the fiasco surrounding Raj has becoming a hot topic of debate in Indian cricket, according to reports, a senior BCCI administrator recently interfered with the men's team selection too and tried to appoint an interim captain in one of the Asia Cup games played in the UAE during September 2018, which was eventually won by the Men in Blue. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube shifts to make new exclusive shows, movies free to users

YouTube’s paid option will still remove ads from originals as well as all other videos, and it comes with music streaming privileges.
 

Big appeal: Virat Kohli could dethrone MS Dhoni as India's highest earning sportsman

Kohli’s success off the pitch is matched by his prowess on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Lesbian, gay, bisexual students at higher risk of self-harm

Of the LGB students who completed an online questionnaire, 65 per cent had carried out non-suicidal self-harm over their lifetime. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Differently-abled woman forced out of wheelchair at Mumbai Airport by CISF

Virali Modi, 27, narrated her ordeal on Twitter and said the incident happened on Monday, when she reached the airport to catch a flight to London. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @viralimodi1)

SC rejects Bihar govt's plea, directs CBI to take over shelter home cases

The apex court on Tuesday had pulled up the Bihar government for failing to register appropriate criminal cases. (Photo: File)

Telangana polls: 32-yr-old transgender activist missing, cops launch search

Chandramukhi M is a candidate of the Bahujan Left Front, led by the CPM, on the Goshamahal seat in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

Kartarpur not connected with Pakistan talks, terror must stop: Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj, who is campaigning here ahead of the Telangana elections on December 7, was addressing a press conference. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Telangana polls: Chandrababu Naidu, Rahul Gandhi to share dias today

Rahul and Chandrababu have pulled off quite a coup by joining hands, putting aside their 36-year rivalry, as the Telugu Desam Party was founded by Naidu’s father-in-law NT Rama Rao on an anti-Congress agenda. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham