search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t take ‘precipitative’ action against Janardhan Reddy: Karnataka HC tells CCB

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2018, 3:03 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 4:00 am IST
The case has been registered under Sections 4, 5 and 6 of Prize Chits & Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978. 
Janardhan Reddy
 Janardhan Reddy

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court directed the Central Crime Branch (CCB) not to take any ‘precipitative’ action against former minister and BJP leader G. Janardhan Reddy and his aide Ali Khan. 

The case has been adjourned to December 4.

 

Mr Reddy, accused of receiving 57 kg of gold worth Rs 18 crore to help an accused in the multi-crore Ambidant cheating case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had filed two separate petitions before the High Court on Friday.

In the first petition, he sought directions to change the investigating officers and in the second, to quash the proceedings in the case registered by the DJ Halli police against Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd.

Mr Reddy sought directions to entrust the investigation of the case no.137/2018 registered by DJ Halli police and later transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to any other competent officers other than S. Girish, DCP, CCB, and Dr H.S. Venkatesh Prasanna, ACP, CCB.

The case has been registered under Sections 4, 5 and 6 of Prize Chits & Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978. 

Mr Reddy states that he is being harassed by the two officers despite not being arraigned as accused in the FIR or being remotely connected to the alleged offences.

The CCB is probing Ambidant for allegedly cheating over 15,000 investors of Rs 600 crore.

Report on sugarcane farming sought
The High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed report on the percentage of sugarcane farming for 2017-18 and of which how much was transported to sugar mills and in turn how much sugar was produced.

The court was hearing a petition by NSL Sugars, which runs a sugar mill in the state. It questioned the legality of an order imposing stock holding limit that restricted the amount of sugar that can be sold by the mills in different parts of the country. 

...
Tags: janardhan reddy, central crime branch
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Big appeal: Virat Kohli could dethrone MS Dhoni as India's highest earning sportsman

Kohli’s success off the pitch is matched by his prowess on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Lesbian, gay, bisexual students at higher risk of self-harm

Of the LGB students who completed an online questionnaire, 65 per cent had carried out non-suicidal self-harm over their lifetime. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dietary, nutritional supplements may improve sperm quality

In recent years, studies of sperm quality in different countries have shown a decrease that could have consequences for the survival of the human species. (Photo: AFP)
 

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

Driving enthusiasts must consider a few aspects before choosing a car for themselves. Here is what you need to check before you book. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mithali Raj accuses Edulji, Ramesh Powar of bias in scathing letter to BCCI

The 35-year-old was dropped despite scoring back-to-back fifties in the group stage of the competition held in the West Indies. (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA spacecraft lands on red planet after six-month journey

This illustration made available by NASA in October 2016 shows an illustration of NASA's InSight lander about to land on the surface of Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DC Exclusive: Anna University to conduct revaluation in presence of students

Bringing a major reform to the revaluation process, Anna University has decided to conduct the revaluation of answer scripts in the presence of students for its four campuses. (Representation image)

Tamil Nadu CM urges Narendra Modi to rescind nod for DPR on Mekedatu

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Veteran singer Mohammed Aziz dies at 64

Singer Mohammed Aziz has recorded several devotional Bhajans and Sufi songs as well. (Twitter Screengrab/ @Sudesh_Lehri)

Tentative time-table for Intermediate Public Examinations 2019

The dates mentioned in the tentative schedule are also applicable to Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations. (Representation image)

Congress considers surname as a 'political brand', says Arun Jaitley

In a Facebook post titled 'What was the name of Sardar Patel's father', Arun Jaitley said that in a dynastic party like the Congress, talent and merit has no space and the crowd around the family is the cadre. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham