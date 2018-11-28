Don’t take ‘precipitative’ action against Janardhan Reddy: Karnataka HC tells CCB

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court directed the Central Crime Branch (CCB) not to take any ‘precipitative’ action against former minister and BJP leader G. Janardhan Reddy and his aide Ali Khan.

The case has been adjourned to December 4.

Mr Reddy, accused of receiving 57 kg of gold worth Rs 18 crore to help an accused in the multi-crore Ambidant cheating case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had filed two separate petitions before the High Court on Friday.

In the first petition, he sought directions to change the investigating officers and in the second, to quash the proceedings in the case registered by the DJ Halli police against Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd.

Mr Reddy sought directions to entrust the investigation of the case no.137/2018 registered by DJ Halli police and later transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to any other competent officers other than S. Girish, DCP, CCB, and Dr H.S. Venkatesh Prasanna, ACP, CCB.

The case has been registered under Sections 4, 5 and 6 of Prize Chits & Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978.

Mr Reddy states that he is being harassed by the two officers despite not being arraigned as accused in the FIR or being remotely connected to the alleged offences.

The CCB is probing Ambidant for allegedly cheating over 15,000 investors of Rs 600 crore.

Report on sugarcane farming sought

The High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed report on the percentage of sugarcane farming for 2017-18 and of which how much was transported to sugar mills and in turn how much sugar was produced.

The court was hearing a petition by NSL Sugars, which runs a sugar mill in the state. It questioned the legality of an order imposing stock holding limit that restricted the amount of sugar that can be sold by the mills in different parts of the country.