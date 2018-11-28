search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

In photos: DeepVeer dazzle in ivory and gold ensemble for Mumbai reception

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 28, 2018, 9:36 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 9:36 pm IST
The couple had earlier hosted a reception in Bengaluru on November 21 as well.
The newly wed will also have a wedding celebration party in Mumbai on December 1. (Photo: AP)
 The newly wed will also have a wedding celebration party in Mumbai on December 1. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Newlywed Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The couple had earlier hosted a reception in Bengaluru on November 21 as well.

 

The Mumbai reception, organised by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavani was held at Grand Hyatt.

Notably Deepika did not don a Sabyasachi creation for her Mumbai reception.

Designer duo Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla are behind her regal attire for the Mumbai reception.

Deepika was seen wearing sindoor (vermilion), a symbol of a married woman.

“@deepikapadukone is an absolute dream in this gorgeous Ivory and Gold Chikankari ensemble,” the designers posted on Instagram, crediting the jewellery to Saboo at AJSK.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 

Ranveer Singh's attire was matching with that of Deepika Padukone.

 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

 

Deepika was seen wearing traditional red bangles at her reception.

 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

 

The newly wed will have another wedding celebration party in Mumbai on December 1.

DeepVeer tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como for over two days, November 14 and 15.

The couple got married at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films in northern Italy

There were two wedding ceremonies following Konkani and Anand Karaj traditions. The duo had shared their official pictures from the festivities on their social media after returning to India.

...
Tags: deepika padukone, ranveer singh, deepveer, deepveer mumbai reception
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Holy Cow: Australia’s giant steer has internet in splits

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. (Photo: AP)
 

Realme U1 with 25MP selfie camera, 6.3-inch display launched

The device comes in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour variants.
 

Mum dies from rare dementia years after catching it from own baby while pregnant

Cells from the foetus that contained the toxic proteins are thought to have traveled across the placenta into her bloodstream, before lodging in her brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
 

Before Mithali Raj row, BCCI official interfered in men's team selection too: Report

While the fiasco surrounding Raj has becoming a hot topic of debate in Indian cricket, according to reports, a senior BCCI administrator recently interfered with the men's team selection too and tried to appoint an interim captain in one of the Asia Cup games played in the UAE during September 2018, which was eventually won by the Men in Blue. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Imran Khan's reference to Kashmir during pious occasion regrettable: MEA

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a historic corridor linking two revered gurdwaras on both sides of the border. (Photo: AP)

Hope don't have to wait for Sidhu to be PM for peace between India, Pak: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the citizens of both countries want peace and it is just the leadership which needs to be on the same page. (Photo: ANI)

Determination necessary to solve Kashmir issue with India: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said India and Pakistan need more steps like this (Kartarpur Corridor) for peace in the South Asian region. (Photo: ANI)

If Berlin Wall can fall, India-Pak mistrust can also be removed: Harsimrat Badal

'Today this corridor will bring everyone together ... It will bring joy and peace to both countries,' Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said. (Photo: ANI)

At Kartarpur ceremony, Sidhu calls for restoring peace between India and Pakistan 

Sidhu congratulated his 'friend' Khan for the initiative and hoped that there will be love and peace between both the nations. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham