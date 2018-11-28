search on deccanchronicle.com
DC Exclusive: Anna University to conduct revaluation in presence of students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A RAGU RAMAN
Published Nov 28, 2018, 3:55 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 3:55 am IST
The modified revaluation process is coming into effect from the current semester exams itself.
Bringing a major reform to the revaluation process, Anna University has decided to conduct the revaluation of answer scripts in the presence of students for its four campuses. (Representation image)
Chennai: Bringing a major reform to the revaluation process, Anna University has decided to conduct the revaluation of answer scripts in the presence of students for its four campuses. This has been decided in the wake of the revaluation scam that hit the university.

An expert committee consisting of a minimum three members – course instructor, subject expert and head of the department (HOD) or his nominee - will review the answer scripts in the new system.

 

“The expert committee shall clarify the doubts of students after reviewing the answer scripts. Any change in the marks, has to be entered on the backside of answer scripts and all committee members should sign on each answer script,” the circular from the additional controller of examinations to all heads of departments said. It also mandated to provide justification for difference of marks exceeding 15 after revaluation in the prescribed forms.

The modified revaluation process is coming into effect from the current semester exams itself.  Though the revaluation scam unearthed by DVAC in Anna University is not related to any of its four campuses, the university has introduced a major change to ensure transparency in revaluation.

The existing revaluation pattern has been viewed as cumbersome and time-consuming. “In the present system, if the difference in marks is over 15 after revaluation, then the heads of departments have to nominate a third evaluator to review the answer scripts. It can go up to four evaluations. The marks need to be consistent at least in two evaluations to award more marks to the students after revaluation,” professors explained.

Over 6,000 students from four campuses including College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG) and Madras Institute of Technology, Chromepet and Alagappa College of Technology are appearing for every semester exam.  Anna University will evaluate around 30,000 answer scripts every semester and students will seek revaluation to a minimum of 3,000 answer scripts.  

“The open day system will reduce the time taken for revaluation drastically while clearing the doubts of students directly. It is a new system developed by Anna University to ensure transparency in the revaluation,” said Professor S. Srinivasalu, Additional Controller of Examinations (ACOE), Anna University.

Under the new system, the ACOE will send answer scripts to concerned heads of departments and will announce the schedule for the open day evaluation. Students who sought revaluation will also be informed on the day of their answer scripts to be reviewed.

Some professors said the new changes in the revaluation process will make the system robust as the expert committee also held accountable as they have to justify the difference of over 15 marks after revaluation.

