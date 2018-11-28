BJP begins search for Goa CM’s replacement

Panaji/ New Delhi: After the ongoing Assembly polls process in five states gets over the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to replace Goa chief minister Manohar Parikkar on health grounds.

The party feels that due to the chief minister’s prolonged illness, replacing Mr Parrikar was a “requirement”.

Amid speculation that the BJP-led government in the state was on the verge of a crisis, several senior leaders have reportedly embarked on pushing their case for the position.

Among the political leaders vying for the post are Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Goa Assembly speaker Pra-mod Sawant and Ramkri-shna Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Though the BJP has maintained that Parrikar will continue at the helm the search for a suitable replacement — acceptable to all allies — has already begun.

It is learnt that the BJP wants to thwart any attempt by the Congress to dislodge its government in Goa before 2019 Lok Sabha polls as it would affect the saffron outfit’s image adversely.

It is learnt that BJP chief Amit Shah had held a one-on-one meeting with key allies and BJP aspirants in Delhi on last month. However, sources stated that a decision on change in leadership is likely to be announced only after the ongoing Assembly poll process is completed on December 11.

Sources in the BJP stated that the need for replacement was felt due to the health situation of Parrikar. The chief minister is battling advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and New Delhi for nearly nine months.

The health situation of Parikkar has taken a toll on governance in the state, a charge that has been levelled by the opposition Congress repeatedly.

He returned from New Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 14 and has reportedly restricted his official engagements ever since.

The Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 legislators.