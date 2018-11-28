search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

If Berlin Wall can fall, India-Pak mistrust can also be removed: Harsimrat Badal

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2018, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 5:51 pm IST
India and Pakistan have been so close, but so far for 70 years, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.
'Today this corridor will bring everyone together ... It will bring joy and peace to both countries,' Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Today this corridor will bring everyone together ... It will bring joy and peace to both countries,' Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said. (Photo: ANI)

Kartarpur/New Delhi: The mistrust between India and Pakistan can be removed through revisiting the message of peace and love, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Wednesday at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone for the corridor to facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims from both the sides. Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. It was established by the Sikh Guru in 1522.

 

The first Gurdwara, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, was built in Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak Dev is said to have died.

India was represented by Union ministers Harsimrat and Hardeep Singh Puri at the event.

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also attended the ceremony.

"If the Berlin Wall can fall, then the mistrust between two neighbourly countries, India and Pakistan, can also be removed through revisiting the message of peace and love spread by Guru Nanak," Harsimrat said.

Guru Nanak spent his last years on the other side of the border, just four kilometres away, she said, adding that at times the chanting of devotees can be heard on the Indian side of the border.

"Guru Nanak spent 18 years of his life at Kartarpur and spread his message of peace and love. Today is historic not just for the Sikh community, but for the people and the Governments of India and Pakistan," an emotional Harsimrat said.

"We have been so close, but so far for 70 years," she said.

"Scores of Sikhs are on this journey for the first time today. I have no friends, no relatives here (in Pakistan). I never thought I would be here," she added.

"When we laid the foundation stone (for the corridor) in Indian Punjab, I saw the corridor becoming a reality there and now I am seeing it here. Today this corridor will bring everyone together ... It will bring joy and peace to both countries. I beseech you ... to issue postage stamps or coins to commemorate Guru Nanak," she said.

India proposed the construction of the corridor to Pakistan nearly 20 years back.

Last week, Pakistan and India announced that they would develop the corridor on their respective side of the border to help Indian pilgrims visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

 

...
Tags: harsimrat kaur badal, kartarpur corridor, gurdwara darbar sahib, pakistan, imran khan, sikh pilgrimage
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Holy Cow: Australia’s giant steer has internet in splits

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. (Photo: AP)
 

Realme U1 with 25MP selfie camera, 6.3-inch display launched

The device comes in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour variants.
 

Mum dies from rare dementia years after catching it from own baby while pregnant

Cells from the foetus that contained the toxic proteins are thought to have traveled across the placenta into her bloodstream, before lodging in her brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
 

Before Mithali Raj row, BCCI official interfered in men's team selection too: Report

While the fiasco surrounding Raj has becoming a hot topic of debate in Indian cricket, according to reports, a senior BCCI administrator recently interfered with the men's team selection too and tried to appoint an interim captain in one of the Asia Cup games played in the UAE during September 2018, which was eventually won by the Men in Blue. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

At Kartarpur ceremony, Sidhu calls for restoring peace between India and Pakistan 

Sidhu congratulated his 'friend' Khan for the initiative and hoped that there will be love and peace between both the nations. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Kaamdar' vs 'naamdar' this election: PM Modi’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

Asking people to elect the Vasundhara Raje government for another term in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said water is a big problem in the desert state. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Massive fire in Pune slum, 30 fire engines on spot to bring blaze under control

Massive fire broke out in a slum at Patil Estate Lane no 3, near Shivajinagar in Maharashtra's Pune. (Photo: ANI)

Like yours, no one knows my ancestors too: PM Modi to voters in Rajasthan

'We are asking you to vote for us not because we want the welfare of our grandchildren but because we believe in development of our country,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi HC upholds conviction of 88 people accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Justice R K Gauba dismissed their 22-year old appeals against conviction by a trial court and asked all the convicts to surrender forthwith to undergo the prison term. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham