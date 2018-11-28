Alleging humiliation by K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, Budan Ali Baig quits TRS

Khammam: “I could not get an appointment of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao for the last two years. I am vexed with their attitude and have decided to leave the TRS,” said by Budan Ali Baig, TRS district president and chairman of the Telangana Industrial Development Corporation.

Baig will join the TD in the presence of AP Chief Minister N. Chandra-babu Naidu, who is coming to Khammam to address an election rally along with AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

He said the leaders who wanted to maintain their self-respect, could not continue with the TRS. He said Mr Rama Rao’s attitude was “highly deplorable because he used to claim that he would be the next CMevery discussions.”