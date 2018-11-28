search on deccanchronicle.com
Alleging humiliation by K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, Budan Ali Baig quits TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Nov 28, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Baig will join the TD in the presence of AP Chief Minister N. Chandra-babu Naidu, who is coming to  Khammam to address an election rally .
Khammam: “I could not get an appointment of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao for the last two years. I am vexed with their attitude and have decided to leave the TRS,” said by Budan Ali Baig, TRS district president and chairman of the Telangana Industrial Development Corporation.

Baig will join the TD in the presence of AP Chief Minister N. Chandra-babu Naidu, who is coming to  Khammam to address an election rally along with AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. 

 

He said the leaders who wanted to maintain their self-respect, could not continue with the TRS. He said Mr Rama Rao’s attitude was “highly deplorable because he used to claim that he would be the next CMevery discussions.” 

Tags: k.t. rama rao, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana




