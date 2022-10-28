  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2022 AP HC advises farmer ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP HC advises farmers to file review petition if they need changes in earlier order

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 28, 2022, 1:33 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 1:33 am IST
The padayatra, being held by farmers from Amavarati to Arisavilli, is to mobilise support for their insistence to keep Amaravati as AP capital. (Representational Image/DC)
 The padayatra, being held by farmers from Amavarati to Arisavilli, is to mobilise support for their insistence to keep Amaravati as AP capital. (Representational Image/DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has heard the petitions filed by farmers seeking its direction to ministers as also ruling party MLAs and MPs to avoid causing hurdles in the way of their Padayatra.

The court also heard petitions seeking withdrawal of the permission for the Padayatra and posted the plea for the next hearing to Friday.

In the petition filed by Amaravathi Parirakshana Samithi farmers, the court was urged to issue a direction to restrain ministers and others from causing hurdles in the way of their Padayatra.

The padayatra, being held by farmers from Amavarati to Arisavilli, is to mobilise support for their insistence to keep Amaravati as AP capital. They also sought a court direction to the police to observe basic norms while dealing with the farmers’ Yatra.

The AP DGP filed a petition with a plea to the court to withdraw the permission it gave to the farmers to take out the rally.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi farmers’ counsel Muralidhara Rao reminded the court that it had permitted 600 farmers to take part in the Yatra. “The police insisted on the participants to show their ID cards (to ascertain their bona fides.) This was done within half an hour after the court issued the instructions on Oct. 21. The police pulled out of the Yatra all those who had no ID cards.”

He submitted to the court that the police were handling the women roughly and hence the samithi temporarily suspended the rally.

Advocate general S. Sriram argued that there was no truth in the allegations of the petitioners.

The court ruled out any amendment to the single judge order issued earlier and advised the petitioners to file a review petition if they wanted some changes in the earlier order.

The farmers also pleaded before the court that the non-farmers who supported the Padayatra be allowed to join the rally either in the front of it or at the back and not to restrict the permission to only 600 persons. “Some have fallen sick and moved out of the rally. In their slots, others may be allowed to take part,” the plea before the court said.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, padayatra, amaravati capital protest, amaravathi parirakshana samithi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

KCR, KTR, Harish, 4 MLAs confined to Pragathi Bhavan (Photo:Twitter)

KTR issues 'gag order' on party; TRS leadership adopts sangfroid

Warned of ED, CBI raids if Rohit Reddy refused to oblige (Photo: Twitter)

TRS MLA was offered Rs 100 crore to join BJP: Investigation officer

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi held door-to-door visits in Marrigadda mandal (DC)

Sravanthi plays women empowerment card in Munugode campaign

The magistrate is said to have denied grant of remand as police did not seize any cash from the scene of alleged offence which is considered to be an evidence while invoking the Prevention of Corruption Act. — Representational image/DC

Police say no money seized



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Freebies to allure voters, welfarism policy intervention: BJP in letter to EC

The BJP spelt out its stance on the issue in response to the Election Commission earlier this month seeking the views of all parties on its proposal to amend the model code of conduct.. (Representational image: AFP)

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak. (Photo: PTI)

After Hyd incident, DGCA asks SpiceJet to analyse engine oil samples of Q400 fleet

The watchdog has also ordered the carrier to carry out inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness. (Photo:ANI)

Rajnath urges Russia not to use nuke option

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Bumpy ride: After cattle trouble, Vande Bharat Express suffers ‘flat tyre’

The Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express developed a snag due to a bearing defect. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham