  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2022 AP govt adds more pr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP govt adds more procedures in Aarogyasri; total reaches 3,255

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 28, 2022, 11:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 11:26 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: DC)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the increased procedures under the flagship Aarogyasri scheme in the state, offering a total of 3255 medical procedures to the people.

The chief minister said during a review meeting on health that the state government included 2196 new procedures to serve the people better. The government implemented Aarogyasri in a flawlessly manner and spent `3481 crore under this head in 2021-22, he said.

Bringing a set of additional ailments and medical procedures under the Aarogyasri umbrella, he asked  the Medical and Health Department to ensure that the required number of doctors are present in all hospitals while ensuring that there is no scarcity of medicines.

He said the addition will take the total number of free medical services under Aarogyasri to 3255.

The number of ailments treated under Aarogyasri, which stood at 1059 during the TD term, went up to 2059 in January 2020 under the YSRC rule. It rose to 2200 in July 2020 and 2436 in November 2020 (with 235 procedures including bone marrow); further to 2446 (including 10 Covid pandemic procedures) in May-June 2021, and to 3255 now, the CM said.

He said the spending under Aarogyasri went up to `3481.70 crore -- three times of what was spent during the TD term. With the government clearing the pending bills of Aarogyasri instantly, all empanelled hospitals are extending medical services to all declared diseases, he said.

The chief minister said that the government has filled up 46000 posts in the health department with the sole aim of extending quality medical services to the people. Now it is the duty of the officials to make use of the facilities and staff in a proper manner without giving room for lethargy, he said.

The chief minister asked the officials to introduce facial recognition methods for attendance in the health department while ensuring that sufficient numbers of doctors and medical staff are present in all hospitals.

Stressing the need to create a block-level supervisory system to monitor the working of the staff in the department, he directed the officials to send suitable proposals. He also asked them to work in coordination with the Women and Child Welfare Department and get regular reports on sanitation, air pollution, drinking water, cleanliness and toilet maintenance at anganwadis.

“There is a need to pay special attention towards high-risk pregnant women during delivery and to anaemic women to bring down the health risks among them, while periodically updating the health history on all Aarogyasri Cards, enabling family doctors to treat the patients effectively,” he said.

Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajani and higher health sector officials were present.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh news, aarogyasri
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Aarogyasri to cover 3,254 procedures in AP from Oct. 15: Minister
AP spending Rs 3,200 crore on Aarogyasri, more procedures from Oct. 15

Latest From Nation

The court pointed out that Raju has not mentioned names of the witnesses whom Jagan Mohan Reddy had allegedly intimidated (Photo: PTI)

HC rejects plea seeking cancellation of Jagan’s bail

The High Court was of the view that the main allegations against Muralidhar Reddy were intrinsically connected with the discharge of official duty. (File Photo: PTI)

HC relief for bureaucrat Muralidhar Reddy in Jagan cases

K.T. Rama Rao and minister T. Harish Rao were staying away after the BJP's 'Operation Akarsh' surfaced (AP)

TRS top guns skip Munugode campaign after BJP's operation Akarsh bombshell

Kakinada is an export centre with two ports – the deep water port and the anchorage port. Another greenfield commercial port is coming up in Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). — DC file image

Kakinada new age exports hub of country, says Nirmala



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor

Justice Chandrachud (PTI file image)

Bilkis case: Former CM seeks Shah's resignation for freeing convicts

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)

Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Freebies to allure voters, welfarism policy intervention: BJP in letter to EC

The BJP spelt out its stance on the issue in response to the Election Commission earlier this month seeking the views of all parties on its proposal to amend the model code of conduct.. (Representational image: AFP)

Possible cyclone likely to hit east coast on Tuesday, West Bengal, Odisha on alert

The system is likely to cause heavy rainfall across the east coast (PTI Photo/Representational)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham