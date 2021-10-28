Will wait for the communication from SC: Judge Raveendran on monitoring Pegasus probe

"I do not know because I have not received the order," Justice Raveendran said. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Former Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran, who has been tasked with monitoring the probe into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for targeted surveillance in India, said on Thursday he has not yet received the order to comment on it.

"I do not know because I have not received the order," Justice Raveendran told PTI, replying to a query on the scope of investigation.

"Until I receive the order and communication from the Supreme Court I will not know anything," the 75-year-old veteran legal luminary said.

Hearing a batch of petitions on Wednesday, a bench headed by CJI N V Ramana appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the allegations and gave the task of monitoring the inquiry into the politically sensitive case to Justice Raveendran.

"Justice R V Raveendran, former Judge, Supreme Court of India will oversee the functioning of the Committee with respect to the methodology to be adopted, procedure to be followed, enquiry and investigation that is carried out and preparation of the report," the CJI said in the order on pleas seeking independent probe into the allegations of snooping on Indian citizens by use of Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.