Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2021 Supreme Court says f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court says firecracker ban not against any community

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2021, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 2:13 pm IST
The apex court said the earlier ban order on firecrackers was passed after giving elaborate reasons
The apex court had ordered six manufacturers to show cause why they should not be punished for contempt of its orders. (TPI Photo)
 The apex court had ordered six manufacturers to show cause why they should not be punished for contempt of its orders. (TPI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday dispelled the impression that it was against particular group or community by banning firecrackers and said it cannot allow violation of rights of citizens under the guise of enjoyment.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna made it clear that it wants full implementation of its orders.

 

Under the guise of enjoyment you (manufacturers) cannot play with lives of citizens. We are not against particular community. We want to send strong message that we are here for the protection of fundamental rights of citizens, the bench said.

The apex court said the earlier ban order on firecrackers was passed after giving elaborate reasons.

All firecrackers were not banned. It was in larger public interest. There is a particular impression being created. It should not be projected that it was banned for particular purpose. Last time we said that we weren't coming in way of enjoyment but we cannot come in way of fundamental rights of people, the bench said.

 

The top court said there must be some responsibility entrusted to authorities who have been given the right to implement the order on the ground.

The bench said even today fire crackers are openly available in market.

We want to send a message that we are here to protect the rights of people. We have not put 100 per cent ban on firecrackers. Everybody knows what the people of Delhi are suffering (due to the pollution caused by firecrackers, the bench said.

The matter will be heard now at 2 pm.

The apex court had ordered six manufacturers to show cause why they should not be punished for contempt of its orders.

 

The SC had said it cannot infringe the right to life of other citizens under the guise of employment while considering a ban on firecrackers and its prime focus is the right to life of innocent citizens.

The apex court had earlier refused to impose complete ban on sale of firecrackers and said that sale can happen through only licensed traders and that only green crackers can be sold. Online sale of firecrackers has been completely banned.

The verdict had come in response to a plea seeking a ban on manufacturing and sale of firecrackers across the country to curb air pollution.

 

In the past, the apex court had said that while deciding on a ban on firecrackers, it is imperative to take into account the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers and the right to health of over 1.3 billion people of the country.

...
Tags: supreme court, firecrackers, firecracker ban, firecracker sale ban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The clash broke out after a group objected to the use of a sound system by members of another group. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Two dead after members of rival groups clash in Telangana

The Gateway's primary export trade lanes are North America and Europe while Asia Pacific and Europe are the key import trade lanes for Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

DHL Express opens new facility at Bangalore airport, plans to invest EUR 22 million

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sameer Wankhede's sister files police complaint against minister Nawab Malik

Commuters wade through a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Heavy rainfall warning for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court permits NTA to declare results of NEET 2021

Students with their parents, arrive to appear for NEET exam at Thakur College at Kandivali, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin finds place in Oman's list of approved COVID-19 vaccines

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

Sameer Wankhede's sister files police complaint against minister Nawab Malik

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

India successfully launches surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5

Surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5. (ANI Photo)

India records 16,156 fresh cases of Covid, 20 per cent higher than yesterday

People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->