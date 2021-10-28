Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2021 Supreme Court permit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court permits NTA to declare results of NEET 2021

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 11:59 am IST
The high court took note of the two students' grievances and ordered that they be given fresh opportunity to appear
Students with their parents, arrive to appear for NEET exam at Thakur College at Kandivali, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Students with their parents, arrive to appear for NEET exam at Thakur College at Kandivali, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) results for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

 

We stay the high court judgement. The National Testing Agency can announce the results, the bench said after taking note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the NTA.

We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students, the bench said.

In an unprecedented order, the Bombay High Court on October 20 directed the NTA, set up in 2018 for conducting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses, to hold a fresh exams for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12.

 

The high court had taken note of the fact that the test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants -- Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji  got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test and ordered that they be given fresh opportunity to appear.

The NEET Entrance Exam was conducted on September 12, for "16,14,777 candidates, involving 3,682 centres in 202 cities, 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators and 220 City Co-ordinators," the NTA said in the plea.

 

...
Tags: neet exam, national eligibility cum entrance test (neet)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sameer Wankhede's sister files police complaint against minister Nawab Malik

Stating the reason behind the warning of moderate rainfall, he said that the low-pressure area which has formed in central parts of the South Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two to three days. (Representational Image)

IMD predicts rain accompanied by thunderstorms for TN, Puducherry in next two hrs

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin finds place in Oman's list of approved COVID-19 vaccines

Dr M Krishnan Nair (DC file image)

Eminent oncologist Dr M Krishnan Nair dies at 81



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India successfully launches surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5

Surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5. (ANI Photo)

India records 16,156 fresh cases of Covid, 20 per cent higher than yesterday

People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Drug-on-cruise case: NCB's witness Kiran Gosavi detained in Pune

Kiran Gosavi after being detained. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi schools to reopen from Nov 1; physical attendance voluntary

Parents would not be forced to send their children to school. (Photo: PTI)

'Jumla' version of COVID-19 vaccine story will not save lives: Rahul Gandhi

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus inside a vaccination centre in Ghaziabad. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->