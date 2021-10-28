SC grants bail to student arrested under UAPA in Kerala over Maoist links

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Thwaha Fasal, one of the two students arrested by the National Investigation Agency in November 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged Maoist links.

A bench comprising justices Ajay Rastogi and AS Oka set aside the Kerala High Court order which had cancelled his bail.

The apex court also dismissed the appeal filed by the Union of India challenging the Kerala High Court judgment affirming the trial court's order granting bail to law student Allan Shuaib in a UAPA case registered over alleged Maoist link

The division bench of the high court had refused to cancel the bail of Shuaib, the second accused, considering his young age and health.

The top court had reserved judgment on September 23.

Fasal and Shuaib, who are students of Journalism and Law respectively and CPI(M)'s branch committee members, were arrested on November 2, 2019 from Kozhikode, causing widespread criticism in the Left-ruled state.

The police had allegedly seized objectionable printed and written materials from them which include violent exhortations for civil war, in tune with Maoist ideology.

The CPI(M) in Kerala had expelled them from the party following their alleged link with Maoists.