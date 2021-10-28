Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2021 Sameer Wankhede' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sameer Wankhede's sister files police complaint against minister Nawab Malik

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2021, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 12:33 pm IST
Sameer Wankhede is in the eye of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the high-profile cruise drugs case
NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
Mumbai: Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has filed a police complaint here seeking registration of an FIR against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming her, an official said on Thursday.

Sameer Wankhede is in the eye of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the high-profile cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested. The officer is facing the departmental vigilance probe.

 

In her two-page complaint submitted to the Oshiwara police here, Yasmeen Wankhede claimed her family was being targeted on social media and that Malik had also called their family trip to Maldives as a "vasooli (extortion) trip", the official said.

She alleged that Malik was trying to defame her and her family members.

She also claimed that she was being stalked online and the minister was illegally distributing to media persons her personal photographs posted on her social media handles like Instagram and Facebook, according to the complaint filed recently.

 

An official from the Oshiwara police station said they received a written complaint from Yasmeen Wankhede last week, but no FIR has been registered so far.

Yasmeen Wankhede also filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and requested it to direct the police to register a case for the alleged offences of stalking, defamation, criminal intimidation and insulting a woman's modesty, as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology Act for violating her privacy and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

 

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled a string of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, including illegal phone tapping and forging documents to secure job.

The NCB official has denied any wrong-doing.

...
Tags: sameer wankhede, nawab malik
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


