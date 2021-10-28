Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2021 India records 16,156 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 16,156 fresh cases of Covid, 20 per cent higher than yesterday

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2021, 10:15 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 10:16 am IST
The death toll climbed to 4,56,386 with 733 fresh fatalities
People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
 People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With 16,156 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,31,809, while the active cases declined to 1,60,989, the lowest in 243 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,56,386 with 733 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 34 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 123 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 1,672 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination drive, india covid vaccination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 28 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ind-Pak T20: Adityanath says sedition charges against those celebrating Pak's victory

Kiran Gosavi after being detained. (Photo: ANI)

Drug-on-cruise case: NCB's witness Kiran Gosavi detained in Pune

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Twitter)

Election Commission warns Himanta on elections: Be restrained

Registration being a subject in the concurrent list, approval of the Centre is mandatory for any legislation brought out by the state with regard to it. (Representational image)

Experts: Statutory validity of Dharani is dubious



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Drug-on-cruise case: NCB's witness Kiran Gosavi detained in Pune

Kiran Gosavi after being detained. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi schools to reopen from Nov 1; physical attendance voluntary

Parents would not be forced to send their children to school. (Photo: PTI)

'Jumla' version of COVID-19 vaccine story will not save lives: Rahul Gandhi

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus inside a vaccination centre in Ghaziabad. (Photo: AFP)

India records 13,451 fresh Covid cases, active cases lowest in 242 days

This file photo taken on October 14, 2021 shows boxes containing vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP)

Drugs on cruise case: Hearing on Aryan Khan's bail plea adjourned till tomorrow

Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->