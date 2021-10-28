Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2021 IMD predicts rain ac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMD predicts rain accompanied by thunderstorms for TN, Puducherry in next two hrs

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2021, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 12:31 pm IST
Earlier on Wednesday, IMD DG, S Balachandran had said that moderate rainfall is expected over the entire TN and Puducherry from Oct 29-31
Stating the reason behind the warning of moderate rainfall, he said that the low-pressure area which has formed in central parts of the South Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two to three days. (Representational Image)
 Stating the reason behind the warning of moderate rainfall, he said that the low-pressure area which has formed in central parts of the South Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two to three days. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next two hours on Thursday.

IMD in a tweet today said, "Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry within next two hours."

 

Earlier on Wednesday, sounding an alert for rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Chennai S Balachandran had said that moderate rainfall is expected over the entire Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from October 29-31.

Stating the reason behind the warning of moderate rainfall, he said that the low-pressure area which has formed in central parts of the South Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two to three days.

...
Tags: moderate rains, imd, india meteorological department (imd), tamil nadu, puducherry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sameer Wankhede's sister files police complaint against minister Nawab Malik

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin finds place in Oman's list of approved COVID-19 vaccines

Dr M Krishnan Nair (DC file image)

Eminent oncologist Dr M Krishnan Nair dies at 81

Students with their parents, arrive to appear for NEET exam at Thakur College at Kandivali, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Supreme Court permits NTA to declare results of NEET 2021



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court permits NTA to declare results of NEET 2021

Students with their parents, arrive to appear for NEET exam at Thakur College at Kandivali, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin finds place in Oman's list of approved COVID-19 vaccines

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

India successfully launches surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5

Surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5. (ANI Photo)

India records 16,156 fresh cases of Covid, 20 per cent higher than yesterday

People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Drug-on-cruise case: Pune police arrest NCB witness Gosavi in cheating case

Kiran Gosavi after being detained. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->