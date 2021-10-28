Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2021 Farmers up in arms a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Farmers up in arms against ban on paddy sowing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 28, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Farmers are asking public representatives as to who would buy their produce at the MSP if they opt for alternate crops
Villages across the state are passing resolutions declaring and emphasising that they would indeed opt for sowing paddy because the government had not intimated them in advance on crop change. (PTI file photo)
 Villages across the state are passing resolutions declaring and emphasising that they would indeed opt for sowing paddy because the government had not intimated them in advance on crop change. (PTI file photo)

Hyderabad: Anger is simmering among farmers who are coming out to show their discontentment to state ministers and ruling party MLAs across districts because of the “ban” on the sale of paddy seeds by the state government days before the onset of sowing for the rabi season.

Villages across the state are “passing resolutions” declaring and emphasising that they would indeed opt for sowing paddy because the government had not intimated them in advance on crop change.

 

It is not possible to go for alternative crops at this stage, when the rabi sowing is likely to begin in a week or so from November, for which they have made all the arrangements say farmers. They said that the government should have alerted them in advance and put them on a notice at least six months or a year prior, if it wants to impose a ban on paddy in rabi.

Farmers are asking public representatives as to who would buy their produce at the minimum support price (MSP) if they opt for alternate crops, since the state government has been procuring only paddy at an MSP directly from farmers.

 

Farmers demand that the government should come out with a clear policy that it will procure agricultural produce for an MSP if they opt for crops other than paddy. They cannot stop paddy production all of a sudden without the government giving clarity on all these issues.

Farmers are citing geographic and climatic conditions in Telangana for opting for paddy, especially during rabi. They say that soaring temperatures here during rabi were suitable only for paddy cultivation, and if they opt for other crops, they would not survive and would incur heavy losses.

 

Facing backlash from farmers, the ministers and ruling party MLAs are assuring farmers that they would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to ensure that the ban on paddy comes into force from November next year.

The Telangana government, which promoted paddy cultivation all these years after Chief Minister KCR unveiled his plans to make Telangana the “rice bowl” of India, took a U-turn on paddy all of a sudden, when the CM made a statement on September 12 that cultivating paddy would be suicidal for farmers as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had refused to purchase boiled rice stocks produced in Telangana during rabi.

 

This was in complete contrast to his statement made on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on March 7, 2020, when he declared, “Telangana people are alone consuming 65 lakh tonnes of rice every year. Even if farmers produce one crore tonnes, there is no problem. Our government will purchase it. Farmers can continue paddy cultivation without any doubt.”

Enthused by the CM’s statement, paddy was sown in record extent of land, leading to Telangana breaking all records of produce — over three crore tonnes of paddy in a year in 2020-21 in Kharif and Rabi combined, making it the top state after Punjab in paddy production.

 

Citing FCI’s refusal to procure boiled rice stocks from Telangana, the state government, earlier this month, asked farmers to sow crops other than paddy. However, with a fear that farmers may not cooperate, the government started dealing with seed dealers directly, threatening them their licences would be cancelled and traders would be jailed if they sold paddy seeds to farmers in the upcoming rabi.

Last week, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with all district collectors and directed them to “stop paddy seed sales at any cost”. After the meet, district collectors sprung into action and issued diktats to seed dealers to stop sales or “face severe consequences”. Fearing action, seed dealers stopped sales, which created a furore among the farmers.

 

...
Tags: rabi season, minimum support price (msp), alternative to paddy, paddy seeds
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

In 1968, Kale joined as a teacher at a salary of Rs 60. He dedicated his life thereon to also effecting social reforms in his community. (DC Image)

Keeping childhood promise to Babasaheb, 86-yr-young Kale gets OU doctorate

The total cases in the state touched 6,70,829 while the death toll stands at 3,951 following one death on Wednesday. Representational Image. (AFP)

Covid cases keep rising in Karimnagar, Khammam

Doctors say that with the fall in temperatures, there is going to be an increase in influenza viruses and people must not guard against it by not giving up the safety protocols like the mask and hand-wash, as that will protect them from the flu too. Representational Image. (AFP)

Flu cases on the rise; doctors say wearing mask and washing hands are a must

TRS leaders created a fake letter in the name of Etala Rajendar to blame him, but they were exposed with clarification given by the Election Commission of India (ECI), BandiSanjay Kumar said. (DC Image)

KCR is like ‘Taliban’, BJP believes in calibre: Bandi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi schools to reopen from Nov 1; physical attendance voluntary

Parents would not be forced to send their children to school. (Photo: PTI)

India records 13,451 fresh Covid cases, active cases lowest in 242 days

This file photo taken on October 14, 2021 shows boxes containing vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP)

Bharat Biotech's US partner Ocugen files request with FDA for Covaxin trials

The Phase 3 study conducted in India by Ocugen's business partner, Bharat Biotech, involved 25,798 participants receiving two doses of Covaxin or placebo, 28 days apart. (AFP Photo)

Sameer Wankhede row: Mumbai Police appoint ACP-level officer to probe allegations

CB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

'Jumla' version of COVID-19 vaccine story will not save lives: Rahul Gandhi

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus inside a vaccination centre in Ghaziabad. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->