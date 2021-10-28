Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2021 Election Commission ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission warns Himanta on elections: Be restrained

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Oct 28, 2021, 7:29 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 7:29 am IST
The commission sent the notice to the chief minister on Monday on the basis of two complaints accusing the CM of violating the Model Code
Himanta Biswa Sarma (Twitter)
  Himanta Biswa Sarma (Twitter)

Guwahati: The Election Commission on Wednesday warned Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to “exercise restraint” in his public utterances while campaigning for the coming byelections for five Assembly seats in the state.

Election Commission secretary N.T. Bhutia said in a notice to the chief minister: “The commission issues warning to him (Mr Sarma) and cautions him to be more careful and exercise restraint in future and strictly follow the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct while making public utterances.”

 

However, the EC’s warning came on the day electioneering is due to end for the October 30 byelections. The commission sent the notice to the chief minister on Monday on the basis of two complaints made by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah accusing the CM of violating the Model Code by making several announcements over building roads, medical colleges, schools and stadiums while campaigning.

They also alleged the CM had promised financial assistance to self-help groups of tea garden workers in order to woo voters.

 

The Model Code of Conduct states that a party in power cannot announce projects nor promise financial assistance that can influence voters after the elections are announced.

The CM in his reply however offered an “unconditional apology” in case there was any “inadvertent commission/omission of any provision of the Model Code of Conduct”. He also denied the allegations on the grounds that all announcements for development and financial assistance were either ongoing projects or were already announced by the government in the Budget speeches of 2020-21 and 2021-22.

 

The EC further stated it had arrived at its decision after having “carefully considered” the matter and documents submitted, as well as taken note of Mr Sarma’s apology. It also added no new or fresh announcements as alleged by the complainants had been made by Mr Sarma.

Voting in the five Assembly constituencies -- Gossaigaon, Tamulpur, Bhawanipur, Mariani and Thowra – will be held on October 30. The counting of votes will be held on November 3.

...
Tags: assam chief minister himanta biswa sarma, election commission (ec), model code of conduct
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Horoscope 28 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Registration being a subject in the concurrent list, approval of the Centre is mandatory for any legislation brought out by the state with regard to it. (Representational image)

Experts: Statutory validity of Dharani is dubious

Telangana High Court (PTI)

How can special Act solve Dharani glitches, asks Telangana HC

Mr Gandhi said the Opposition had been asking three basic questions. (AFP File Image)

After Pegasus decision, Rahul Gandhi says PM is not above nation

Srinivas Yadav held the press meet, along with welfare minister Koppula Eshwar and food and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar here in Jammikunta town in Karimnagar district. (DC Image)

TRS leaders attack Etala on last day of campaign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi schools to reopen from Nov 1; physical attendance voluntary

Parents would not be forced to send their children to school. (Photo: PTI)

'Jumla' version of COVID-19 vaccine story will not save lives: Rahul Gandhi

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus inside a vaccination centre in Ghaziabad. (Photo: AFP)

India records 13,451 fresh Covid cases, active cases lowest in 242 days

This file photo taken on October 14, 2021 shows boxes containing vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP)

Drugs on cruise case: Hearing on Aryan Khan's bail plea adjourned till tomorrow

Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case. (PTI Photo)

SC reserves judgement on issue of grant of reservation in promotion to SCs/STs

The bench had earlier said it would not reopen its decision on the issue of the grant of reservation in promotion to the SCs and STs and said it was for the states to decide how they are going to implement the same. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->