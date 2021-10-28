Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2021 APPCB gives consent ...
APPCB gives consent to set up Kadapa Steel Plant

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 28, 2021, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 4:30 pm IST
The plant has a total production capacity of three million tonnes per annum and meets total water requirement from Gandikota reservoir
The project received environmental clearance on 09-03-2021 and total land required is 3,591 acres. (PTI Photo)
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has approved and issued consent for setting up of Kadapa Steel Plant (M/s AP High Grade Steels Limited) at an estimated cost of Rs 16,986 crore with 84.7 mw capacity captive power generation at Sunnapurallapalli and Peddadandluru villages of Jammalamadugu mandal in Kadapa district.

The project received environmental clearance on 09-03-2021 and total land required is 3,591 acres. The products to be manufactured include: BF Coke, Coke Breeze, Iron Shots, Wire Rods, Merchant Product, Plates, Granulated Slag and Oxygen plant.

 

The plant has a total production capacity of three million tonnes per annum and meets total water requirement from Gandikota reservoir.

...
