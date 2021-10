Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Kanneganti Lalitha Kumari alias Lalitha, has been traversed as a judge of the Telangana High Court.

The President in consultation with Chief Justice of India, transferred AP High Court judge Justice Kanneganti Lalitha Kumari to Telangana High Court in the same capacity and directed her to assume charge of her office in Telangana High Court.