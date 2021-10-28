Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2021 After Pegasus decisi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After Pegasus decision, Rahul Gandhi says PM is not above nation

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 28, 2021, 6:36 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 6:36 am IST
Mr Gandhi said the Opposition’s stand on the issue was 'vindicated' as the judges have flagged the same concerns
Mr Gandhi said the Opposition had been asking three basic questions. (AFP File Image)
 Mr Gandhi said the Opposition had been asking three basic questions. (AFP File Image)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to appoint a committee to be assisted by three technical experts and supervised by a retired judge, Justice R.V. Raveendran, to conduct a “thorough inquiry” into the allegations of the use of Pegasus software for unauthorised surveillance. Mr Gandhi said the Opposition’s stand on the issue was “vindicated” as the judges have flagged the same concerns. “We protested, but no reply. We stopped Parliament, but we still did not get a reply. Now our stand is vindicated. So, our questions remain the same,” he added.

Mr Gandhi said the Opposition had been asking three basic questions. “Who authorised Pegasus (and) who has bought Pegasus? Who are the victims of the Pegasus snooping? Did any other nation have data on our people? What all information do they have?” Pegasus, he said, can only be bought by a government, and “either the Prime Minister or the home minister had given the go-ahead”. He further added: “Pegasus was used against chief ministers, former Prime Ministers and the BJP’s ministers, among others. Was the Prime Minister and the home minister getting the data obtained through the use of Pegasus? If the data of phone tapping of the chief election commissioner and the Opposition leaders are going to the Prime Minister, then it’s a criminal act.” He further pointed out: “Pegasus is an attempt to crush Indian democracy. Pegasus is an attack on the country and the country’s institutions. I am confident that the Supreme Court committee will get the truth out.”

 

Calling out the government, Mr Gandhi said: “Even if this data was on the Prime Minister’s desk, that too is totally criminal, and we will contest it.” He added: “The Prime Minster is not above the nation”.

The Opposition, he said, will push for a debate again in Parliament. “Surely, the BJP will not want that discussion, but we will push for it. The matter is in court now and the court will take it forward, but we will push for a debate in Parliament. The Winter Session of Parliament is due to begin next month. In the previous session, the government had made a statement in both Houses of Parliament,” Mr Gandhi added.

 

...
Tags: pegasus, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 28 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Twitter)

Election Commission warns Himanta on elections: Be restrained

Registration being a subject in the concurrent list, approval of the Centre is mandatory for any legislation brought out by the state with regard to it. (Representational image)

Experts: Statutory validity of Dharani is dubious

Telangana High Court (PTI)

How can special Act solve Dharani glitches, asks Telangana HC

Srinivas Yadav held the press meet, along with welfare minister Koppula Eshwar and food and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar here in Jammikunta town in Karimnagar district. (DC Image)

TRS leaders attack Etala on last day of campaign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi schools to reopen from Nov 1; physical attendance voluntary

Parents would not be forced to send their children to school. (Photo: PTI)

India records 13,451 fresh Covid cases, active cases lowest in 242 days

This file photo taken on October 14, 2021 shows boxes containing vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP)

Bharat Biotech's US partner Ocugen files request with FDA for Covaxin trials

The Phase 3 study conducted in India by Ocugen's business partner, Bharat Biotech, involved 25,798 participants receiving two doses of Covaxin or placebo, 28 days apart. (AFP Photo)

Sameer Wankhede row: Mumbai Police appoint ACP-level officer to probe allegations

CB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

'Jumla' version of COVID-19 vaccine story will not save lives: Rahul Gandhi

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus inside a vaccination centre in Ghaziabad. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->