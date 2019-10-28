Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2019 PM Modi speaks to TN ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi speaks to TN CM regarding efforts underway to save Sujith

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2019, 6:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2019, 6:48 pm IST
TN Dy CM today said that the operation to rescue the toddler will reach final stages within 4 to 5 hours.
'My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe,' Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (Photo: FIle)
 'My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe,' Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith, a two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on October 25.

"My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

 

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today said that the operation to rescue the toddler will reach final stages within four to five hours.

Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5:30 pm on Friday. Later, he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell.

More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue Sujith.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, edappadi k palaniswami, sujith wilson
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

While achieving food sufficiency in production, rural communities face challenges in raising household incomes, improving nutrition and tackling the effects of climate change. (Photo: ANI)

Sitharaman meets IFAD president to boost efforts for rural communities

'I have witnessed Madhu (one of the accused) abusing my elder child, we had warned him and told him not to come around the house anymore. The day my elder girl was found dead, her sister said that she had seen two men running out of the house with their faces covered,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala rape,suicide: Mother of victims say police negligence as court acquits accused

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar has directed the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider the PIL as a representation and decide the same expeditiously. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC asks DGCA to consider PIL seeking probe into 'safety features' in airplanes

Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said. (Photo: File | PTI)

J&K: Six civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Six civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Don't quit politics, fight back instead': Naidu to Vamsi

The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh said that it is the responsibility of everyone to fight against such 'unconstitutional and undemocratic' methods of the present government by bringing awareness among the public. (Photo: File | PTI)

PM Modi hopes EU Parliament delegation will have a fruitful visit to J&K

'India's relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

'Biggest gift I can get as a father': Ajay Chautala on Dushyant becoming Dy CM

'This is the biggest gift I can ever get being a father. This coalition government will be stable and bring development in the state,' Ajay said. (Photo: ANI)

'Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?' Sena asks BJP on economic slowdown
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham