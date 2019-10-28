J&K: Six civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Srinagar: Six civilians were injured on Monday when terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, police said.

Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

"#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade on #civilians at #BusStand #Sopore. 6 #civilians sustained #injuries. Information is preliminary in nature," Kashmir Police said on Twitter.

