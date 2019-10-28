Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2019 'Itna sannata k ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?' Sena asks BJP on economic slowdown

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
The Sena used the famous dialogue to raise questions over what it termed as the 'gloomy' picture of economy.
"...Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?" (why is there so much silence) is the question resonating everywhere on "silence" over the future of the country and Maharashtra, the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. (Photo: FIle | ANI)
 "...Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?" (why is there so much silence) is the question resonating everywhere on "silence" over the future of the country and Maharashtra, the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. (Photo: FIle | ANI)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday borrowed an iconic dialogue from Hindi blockbuster movie 'Sholay' to target the Centre over the economic slowdown, seeking to know why there was so much "silence" in markets on the occasion of
Diwali and wondered if worse days were ahead.

"...Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?" (why is there so much silence) is the question resonating everywhere on "silence" over the future of the country and Maharashtra, the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

 

In the film 'Sholay', the dialogue was mouthed by veteran actor late A K Hangal in an emotional scene where silent villagers look on while a horse carries the body of his son killed by dacoit Gabbar Singh, portrayed by Amjad Khan.

The Sena used the famous dialogue to raise questions over what it termed as the "gloomy" picture of the economy, and blamed the government's decisions of demonetisation and "faulty implementation" of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the present situation in the country.

"Markets have lost shine as sales figures have dropped by 30 to 40 per cent due to the looming fear of slowdown. Industries are suffering while some manufacturing units have closed down, leading to joblessness," it said.

Several banks are facing financial crisis and people have no money to spend, the Marathi publication said.

"On the other hand, the government is also forced to draw funds from the RBI's reserves. There is silence in markets on Diwali, but foreign companies, through online shopping platforms, have been filling up their coffers with the country's money," it rued.

Farmers were the worst hit as their crops, which were ready to be harvested, were damaged due to the untimely rains recently, the editorial pointed out.

"Unfortunately, nobody talks about how to bring farmers out of this," said the Sena, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

There was less clamour and "more silence" during the state Assembly polls held on the eve of Diwali, it claimed.

As the BJP's tally went down in the state polls held last week compared to its 2014 performance, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray raised a pitch for "equal sharing" of power.

Last week, he demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power", before holding talks on staking the claim to form the next alliance government in the state.

In the recent polls to 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally.

The Sena's tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly, shiv sena, bjp, saamna, econmoic slowdown
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said. (Photo: File | PTI)

J&K: Six civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh said that it is the responsibility of everyone to fight against such 'unconstitutional and undemocratic' methods of the present government by bringing awareness among the public. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Don't quit politics, fight back instead': Naidu to Vamsi

'India's relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi hopes EU Parliament delegation will have a fruitful visit to J&K

'This is the biggest gift I can ever get being a father. This coalition government will be stable and bring development in the state,' Ajay said. (Photo: ANI)

'Biggest gift I can get as a father': Ajay Chautala on Dushyant becoming Dy CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Trapped in borewell for 60 hours, 2-year-old Tamil Nadu boy faints

The two-year-old boy, Sujith Wilson, who is trapped in borewell in Tamil Nadu’s trichy for over 60 hours now, had fainted but was breathing, said authorities on Sunday night. (Photo: File)

Delhi, Noida air quality dips to ‘very poor’ after Diwali

The air quality in Delhi and Noida deteriorated to the

PM Modi asks people to show restraint days ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Photo: Representational image

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)

Nobody can impose two-child policy in a democratic country: Cong leader Ripun Bora

The Congress leader criticised Assam Cabinet's latest decision to render people having more than two children as ineligible for government jobs from January 1, 2021. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham