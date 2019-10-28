Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2019 'Don't qui ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Don't quit politics, fight back instead': Naidu to Vamsi

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
He told Vamsi that the TDP is standing behind him 'wholeheartedly and unconditionally.'
The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh said that it is the responsibility of everyone to fight against such 'unconstitutional and undemocratic' methods of the present government by bringing awareness among the public. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh said that it is the responsibility of everyone to fight against such 'unconstitutional and undemocratic' methods of the present government by bringing awareness among the public. (Photo: File | PTI)

Amaravati: After receiving the resignation letter of party MLA from Gannavaram, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that quitting politics is not an option to stop harassment and "vindictive" political actions by the YSRCP.

"You have mentioned in your letter that local constituency YSRCP incharge coupled with some government officials are harassing you and the party cadre. The said case in question is cooked up with maligned intentions. It is the entitlement of the eligible poor people to get regularisation of their house site. Accordingly, our government has acted in favour of the poor, weak and vulnerable sections. Such cases will be fought by the party to its logical conclusion," Naidu said in a letter to Vamsi.

 

"In this regard, let me reaffirm that you quitting politics will not stop the harassment and vindictive political actions unleashed by the YSRCP and their stooges in the government. I think resigning or quitting politics is no correct solution," he added.

The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh said that it is the responsibility of everyone to fight against such "unconstitutional and undemocratic" methods of the present government by bringing awareness among the public.

"Therefore, in the interest of the future generation, safeguarding and upholding the democratic values, we have to fight the injustice of the present government," he said.

He told Vamsi that the TDP is standing behind him "wholeheartedly and unconditionally" in this fight against the "high-handedness of the present government".

"We shall give representations to all the constitutional authorities in this regard and seek justice. We shall fight utilising all democratic means available as per the constitution," Naidu said.

Stressing that to fight against injustice one has not to give up, Naidu said: "The party leaders across the state are being harassed by the present government through various means. We shall fight this harassment unitedly and in the same manner fight injustice against you and cadre."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, telugu desam party, gannavaram, vallabhaneni vamsi, tdp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said. (Photo: File | PTI)

J&K: Six civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

'India's relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi hopes EU Parliament delegation will have a fruitful visit to J&K

'This is the biggest gift I can ever get being a father. This coalition government will be stable and bring development in the state,' Ajay said. (Photo: ANI)

'Biggest gift I can get as a father': Ajay Chautala on Dushyant becoming Dy CM

'Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?' Sena asks BJP on economic slowdown



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi hopes EU Parliament delegation will have a fruitful visit to J&K

'India's relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

'Biggest gift I can get as a father': Ajay Chautala on Dushyant becoming Dy CM

'This is the biggest gift I can ever get being a father. This coalition government will be stable and bring development in the state,' Ajay said. (Photo: ANI)

'Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?' Sena asks BJP on economic slowdown

Trapped in borewell for 60 hours, 2-year-old Tamil Nadu boy faints

The two-year-old boy, Sujith Wilson, who is trapped in borewell in Tamil Nadu’s trichy for over 60 hours now, had fainted but was breathing, said authorities on Sunday night. (Photo: File)

Delhi, Noida air quality dips to ‘very poor’ after Diwali

The air quality in Delhi and Noida deteriorated to the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham