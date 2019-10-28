Nation Current Affairs 28 Oct 2019 Delhi, Noida air qua ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi, Noida air quality dips to ‘very poor’ after Diwali

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2019, 9:06 am IST
To curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced implementation of Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15.
The air quality in Delhi and Noida deteriorated to the "very poor" level after Diwali celebration. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)
 The air quality in Delhi and Noida deteriorated to the "very poor" level after Diwali celebration. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi and Noida deteriorated to the "very poor" level after Diwali celebration.

The overall air quality index stood at 306 and 356 in Delhi and Noida.

 

Extremely poor pollution levels were predicted in Delhi due to firecracker emissions, unfavourable weather and a significant spike in stubble burning in neighbouring states.

In Gurugram, the air quality index fell to 279 (poor) after Diwali celebrations.

On Saturday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) had predicted that the air quality will get even worse in coming days and the AQI was expected to be around 324 due to Diwali.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana makes the situation in Delhi worse. According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), straw burning has increased this year.

To curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: diwali, delhi, air, odd-even
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Amid the battle of oneupmanship over sharing of power in the next Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote will be meeting state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari separately here on Monday morning. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Sena leader to meet Guv separately today

The two-year-old boy, Sujith Wilson, who is trapped in borewell in Tamil Nadu’s trichy for over 60 hours now, had fainted but was breathing, said authorities on Sunday night. (Photo: File)

Trapped in borewell for 60 hours, 2-year-old Tamil Nadu boy faints

India has taken the matter of Pakistan’s move to deny permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), sources in the government have said. (Photo: File)

India approaches world body as Pak refuses PM Modi to use its airspace

Former minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Sunday lashed out at investigating agencies for serving notices on him for gifting phones to a few MPs, including some from the BJP, and not on those who received the devices. (Photo: File)

'Don't want to go to that level...': Shivakumar on getting I-T dept's notice



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi asks people to show restraint days ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Photo: Representational image

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)

Nobody can impose two-child policy in a democratic country: Cong leader Ripun Bora

The Congress leader criticised Assam Cabinet's latest decision to render people having more than two children as ineligible for government jobs from January 1, 2021. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with troops on LoC in Kashmir's Rajouri

The prime minister's visit coincided with Infantry Day celebrations, which is observed to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan supported intruders. (Photo: ANI)

PM extends greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham