Nation, Current Affairs

'Biggest gift I can get as a father': Ajay Chautala on Dushyant becoming Dy CM

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Ajay, who was in Tihar jail after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, was released from jail.
'This is the biggest gift I can ever get being a father. This coalition government will be stable and bring development in the state,' Ajay said. (Photo: ANI)
Chandigarh: Former member of Parliament Ajay Chautala on Sunday expressed happiness over his son Dushyant Chautala being sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.

"This is the biggest gift I can ever get being a father. This coalition government will be stable and bring development in the state," Ajay told media persons.

 

Ajay, who was in Tihar jail after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, was released from jail this morning after he was given furlough for two weeks.

Ajay and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted on January 16, 2013 by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago.

They were held guilty of tampering with the selection list of teachers, nepotism, and favouritism. The father-son duo was also found guilty of taking bribes from the people in exchange for recruiting them.

Dushyant Chautala on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana at the Raj Bhavan here. Manohar Lal Khattar also took oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term after the recently concluded polls in the state.
However, no other minister took an oath of office today.

In the Assembly polls, BJP fell short of six seats to get a majority in 90-member Haryana Assembly. Later, the party stitched an alliance with the JJP, which has 10 seats.

Khattar along with Chautala had met Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Saturday and had staked the claim to form the government in the state.

 

Tags: haryana polls, dushyant chautala, ajay chautala, jjp, inld
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


