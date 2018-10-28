search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Row erupts over Amit Shah being 'first' at yet-to-be-opened Kannur airport

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2018, 8:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 8:23 pm IST
Minister TM Thomas Isaac said that though the state had shown 'tradition of hospitality', the BJP leader threatened to oust govt.
BJP president Amit Shah at the Kannur airport on Saturday. The airport inauguration is scheduled to be held on December 9. (Photo: File/PTI)
 BJP president Amit Shah at the Kannur airport on Saturday. The airport inauguration is scheduled to be held on December 9. (Photo: File/PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: A controversy has erupted over BJP President Amit Shah landing in the yet to be opened Kannur airport, with a Kerala Minister slamming him Sunday for threatening to oust the LDF government despite it allowing him to arrive there as part of state's 'tradition of hospitality.'

State Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac tweeted that though the state had shown the 'tradition of hospitality' by permitting Shah to land in the airport, which had not been formally inaugurated, the BJP leader had threatened to oust the left ruled Kerala government.

 

The official inauguration of the Kannur airport, the fourth in the state, is scheduled to be held on December 9.

But, by arriving in a special flight there yesterday to inaugurate the BJP's new district committee office, Shah has unofficially become the first passenger to land in the airport at Mattanur in Kannur.

Isaac said shah's "empty threats" were out of frustration as the saffron party is yet to get more members in the state Assembly.

Former Union minister, O Rajagopal, is the lone MLA of the BJP in the house. 

"Amit Shah permitted to land in Kannur airport which is yet to be opened. That is our tradition of hospitality. But he is threatening to oust Kerala government. Such empty threats do not frighten us. Try to win few seats in Assembly. Your frustration is understandable," Isaac tweeted.

Hundreds of party workers had gathered Saturday at the airport to welcome Shah who was in Kerala on a day's visit.

After inaugurating the party office located at Thalikkavu, he had made a scathing attack on the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state over the Sabarimala women's entry issue and pledged BJP's support for it.

Main opposition Congress took on the LDF government for allowing the BJP Chief to use the airport.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Mullappally Ramachandran alleged that Shah landed at the airport following an 'understanding' between him and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"At a time when the Kannur airport is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 9, it was specially opened for Amit Shah. Usually, it is done so during emergency situations," he said in a statement.

...
Tags: kannur airport, amit shah, amit shah in kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Was MS Dhoni 'dropped' from India squad for Windies, Aus T20Is? Here's what BCCI said

Struggling Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni was on Friday excluded from the T20 squads for the series against West Indies and Australia. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Kolkata man finally able to eat three years after he swallowed his dentures

The shop owner lived a recluse life after swallowing his dentures (Photo: AFP)
 

Novel tool to monitor fake news on Facebook, Twitter

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

China’s 1st private rocket fails after launch

Beijing-based Landscape said late on October 27 that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally but something went wrong with the final of the three-stage rocket. (Representational image)
 

PUBG MOBILE brings in the scary new Night Mode

The update is titled 0.9.0 and is available to download on the Google Play Store and App Store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shashi Tharoor quotes RSS source, says 'PM Modi like scorpion sitting on shivling'

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram further slammed Prime Minister Modi-led central government for its souring ties with its neighbouring countries, saying that the foreign policy cannot be made 'on a whim or impulse'. (Photo: File)

Knife attack on Reddy was attempt to murder him: Police remand report

The assailant, J Srinivasa Rao, had attacked Jagan 'to do away with him' and caused a bleeding injury in furtherance of his attempt, the airport police said. (Photo: File/ANI)

Ayodhya dispute: SC likely to hear pleas against Allahabad HC verdict tomorrow

The Allahabad HC bench, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the 2.77 acres of disputed land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (Photo: File) 

Rahul Easwar arrested for ‘spilling blood on Sabarimala premises’ remark

A team of police personnel from Kochi took Easwar into custody from his flat in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with case registered under IPC Sections 153 and 117, police said. (Photo: Twitter | @RahulEaswar)

Three critically injured in gas tanker explosion on Yamuna Expressway

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and have brought the blaze under control. Police have begun investigating the incident. (Photo: Twitter | @ANINewsUP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham