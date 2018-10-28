search on deccanchronicle.com
Minor raped, killed by dad's colleague in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Oct 28, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 1:34 am IST
The victim’s mother told the police that the accused was rebuked by her husband when he visited their home fully drunk three days ago.
CCTV footage recovered from the school showed the accused, identified as Honey Atwal taking her along with him after school hours, police said.
Bhopal: In a ghastly incident, a five-year-old girl was raped and then brutally murdered by a colleague of her father in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Body of the minor girl who had gone missing two days ago was found near a drain in the city, east Indore city superintendent of police Avdesh Goswami said.  Labourers working in a nearby under-construction bridge spotted the body buried under a boulder and informed the police, he added. The girl had gone missing while returning from her school on Thursday evening. CCTV footage recovered from the school showed the accused, identified as Honey Atwal taking her along with him after school hours, police said.

 

The victim’s mother told the police that the accused was rebuked by her husband when he visited their home fully drunk three days ago. He was warned not to visit their home again.

He had apparently avenged the humiliation at the hand of the victim’s father by committing the heinous crime, police said.

“The deceased has injury marks all over her body. Blood marks in the lower part of the body suggested that she was raped and then murdered”, police said.
Body was sent for postmortem.

