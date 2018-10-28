search on deccanchronicle.com
#MeToo: Sruthi Hariharan files FIR against Arjun Sarja

AGENCIES
Published Oct 28, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Actress has alleged that Sarja had sexually abused her since 2015.
Sruthi Hariharan
 Sruthi Hariharan

Bengaluru: : A case of attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman has been slapped against popular South Indian film actor Arjun Sarja on a complaint by multi-lingual actress Sruthi Hariharan.

The actress, who has essayed roles in several Kannada films in a post on her Facebook page praising the ‘#Metoo” movement, had last week accused Sarja of “lewd and complete unprofessional behavior” with her during the shooting for a bilingual film in 2016.

 

Sruthi’s complaint with the Cubbon Park police came a day after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce ’s attempt to bring about a conciliation between the two actors failed. “Based on a complaint from Sruthi Hariharan, we have registered a case under Sections 354 354A, 506 and 509 of the IPC. The main content of it is that he misbehaved with her.We will investigate all the aspects mentioned in the complaint,” DCP D Devaraj told reporters.

Section 354 relates to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 506 to punishment for criminal intimidation and 509 to word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman. The actress has also mentioned the manager and two others as the witnesses, Devaraj said, adding, “We will inquire with them too.” Sruthi has alleged that Sarja had sexually abused her since 2015.

The actress recalled one incident in December 2015 when she was travelling with her team to her house in her car and Sarja followed her in his vehicle.

When the vehicles stopped at a traffic signal, he passed a sexually explicit comment, she alleged. The actress further stated that the #MeToo movement gave her strength to share her story with people.

Tags: arjun sarja, #metoo campaign




