K Chandrasekhar Rao plans two-phase campaign

Published Oct 28, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Mr Rao has identified the list of strong constituencies and will the start election campaign in the 1st week of November.
Hyderabad: TRS chief and caretaker Chief Minister Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao has drawn a two-phase election campaign strategy. In the first phase, Mr Rao will campaign in the strong constituencies of TRS and in the second phase he will cover the remaining constituencies. The election notification will be issued on November 12 for Telangana Assembly elections to be held on December 7, 2018.

According to sources in TRS, Mr Rao has decided to complete the first phase of election campaign before the issue of election notification. The constituencies where some strong TRS leaders, like ministers, are contesting are in the first phase. Mr Rao has identified the list of strong constituencies and will the start election campaign in the 1st week of November.

 

TRS leaders strongly feel that if Mr Rao himself campaigns in the constituencies where the opposition candidates are strong, it will have a positive impact on voters.

Mr Rao is also waiting for the announcement of Prajakutami candidates. Once Prajakutami announces its candidates, it will be easy for the TRS leadership to identify the constituencies where it may face a tough fight. Accordingly, Mr Rao will plan his election campaign.

Meanwhile, TRS candidates are already in the field and intensively campaigning in the constituencies. Mr Rao is monitoring the campaign every day and constantly giving suggestions to the candidates. TRS candidates like ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao and MP K. Kavitha are campaigning in various districts. Mr Harish Rao has concentrated on Gajwel assembly constituency where Mr Rao contesting.  

