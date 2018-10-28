search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘India rich nation with poor population’, says Nitin Gadkari

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2018, 9:28 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 9:28 am IST
'Those who ruled benefitted their families. PM gave birth to PM... We have to change this,' Gadkari added.
Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addressed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said India is a “rich nation with a poor population” as those who ruled the country earlier benefitted their own families.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not one family's party. It is not a party which does politics on basis of caste, religion, language. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was our tallest leader, but BJP was never identified with his or LK Advani Ji's name... Today there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji. Leadership has kept changing, but this party has never run on any particular person's name. This party functions on the basis of thinking and principles,” Gadkari said while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Hyderabad.

 

“We are a rich nation with a poor population. Those who ruled benefitted their own families. Prime Minister gave birth to a Prime Minister, Chief Minister gave birth to a Chief Minister and so on... Democracy is close to being non-existent. We have to change this,” he added.

Gadkari further stated said development of sectors like agriculture, industry, and services are key essentials for any nation to progress.

...
Tags: nitin gadkari, bjp, hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




