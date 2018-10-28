search on deccanchronicle.com
Home minister Rajnath Singh’s target is Mission 350

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 28, 2018, 12:35 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 12:40 am IST
Several Union ministers will address the conclave, and BJP president Amit Shah will speak on the last day.
Union home minister Rajnath Singh and BJYM national president Poonam Mahajan at the Maha Adhiveshan of BJYM, in Secunderabad, on Saturday (Photo: S. Surender)
Hyderabad: Setting a target of winning 350 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, Union home minister Rajnath Singh exhorted the youth to be agents of change. He said India had become a ‘Vishwa Guru’ as nations of the world looked to it for vision and growth.

“India now has a decisive government. Naxalism and terrorism in the northeast are on the wane,” Mr Singh said after inaugurating the three-day Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha conclave here.

 

Several Union ministers will address the conclave, and BJP president Amit Shah will speak on the last day. He said the Congress “noise” over the Rafale fighter jets would end as “Ra-fail”, implying that it would be the cause of the failure of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He said political  parties going with the Congress would have to fight #MeToo later.

The home minister said that the BJP government had negotiated better terms than the UPA government to finalise the purchase of the fighter aircraft. He said the “BJP would never backtrack on issues that were paramount to national security and unity.” Mr Singh said ‘nation first, party next and self last’ was the motto of the BJP which had now become the world’s largest political party.

“With youth comprising the majority of India’s population, no nation in the world can match India’s youth power,” he said.

Calling the Congress a spent force, he said the combined-Opposition could not stop either the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said cultural unity alone would keep the nation together, not caste or community.

He asked the youth not to aspire for positions in political parties as they always came to deserving candidate.

Mr Singh, a former BJYM president, said individuality was not something that a tailor could stitch together, but had to be assiduously cultivated through impeccable character.

BJYM national president Poonam Mahajan called upon youth to work strongly to keep the BJP in power for at least the next 15 years.

She said Mr Modi has taken the BJP’s philosophy international and taught a lesson to belligerent Pakistan with the strategical surgical strikes. She said within India, the “tukde tukde gang” needed to be hit with political surgical strikes.
She said every polling booth should have one BJP youth. She called upon the youth to work towards making BJYM as the worlds largest youth organisation.

