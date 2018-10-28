search on deccanchronicle.com
Haryana ready for simultaneous elections even now: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
'Not much time is left for the Lok Sabha elections, but I think it (simultaneous elections) can be done by 2024,' Khattar added.
Khattar said that he is in favour of simultaneous polls as it would be beneficial for the country. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: Batting for the One Nation One Election system, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the state is ready for simultaneous elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha if the Election Commission of India decides to implement the same.

“Discussions over One Nation One Election are going on. Some say that not only Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha, but also local body elections should be brought under its purview. There are Constitutional obligations, unless they are looked into, simultaneous elections are not possible,” Khattar said while addressing media here.

 

Khattar said that he is in favour of simultaneous polls as it would be beneficial for the country.

“Not much time is left for the Lok Sabha elections, but I think it (simultaneous elections) can be done by 2024. We are ready if the Election Commission brings up a procedure after a constitutional amendment. There is a five months gap between Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections in Haryana. If the Election Commission brings in simultaneous elections even now, we are ready,” he added.

Tags: manohar lal khattar, simultaneous elections, one nation one election
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




