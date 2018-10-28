search on deccanchronicle.com
Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passes away at 82

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 8:33 am IST
BJP veteran Khurana was chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996 and was appointed Rajasthan governor in 2004.
Madan Lal Khurana had suffered a brain haemorrhage about five years ago and was ailing since then. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)
New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness, his family said. Khurana, who was 82, is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. His another son had died last month.

A veteran of the BJP, Khurana was the chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996 and was appointed the governor of Rajasthan in 2004.

 

"He breathed his last at around 11 pm at his Kirti Nagar residence in the national capital," his son Harish Khurana told news agency PTI. He said Khurana was suffering from a chest infection and fever from last few days and was feeling breathless since Saturday morning.    

Khurana had suffered a brain haemorrhage about five years ago and was ailing since then.

His last rites would be held on today, his family said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over Khurana’s death and said the leader will always be remembered for strengthening the party in Delhi.

 

 

BJP chief Amit Shah also condoled the BJP leader's death. "Learnt of the unfortunate demise of former Delhi chief minister and BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana. He will be remembered as an ideal swayamsewak and a dedicated Vidhyarti Parishad worker and a strong pillar of the Jan Sangh and the BJP," Shah tweeted. He had a key role in strengthening the organisation in Delhi and was popular as the 'lion of Delhi', he said.

"On behalf of crores of BJP workers, I convey my condolences to the family of Khurana ji and pray for peace of the departed soul," Shah said.

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Madan Lal Khurana ji. As an elder he was a guide with an ever supportive outlook and kind words to spare. My condolences to his loved ones."

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed grief over Khurana's death, saying his contribution to the development of Delhi would be remembered.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan also offered his condolences. "My heartfelt condolences to the BJP parivar and the family of our beloved former chief minister of Delhi & veteran BJP leader Shri Madan Lal Khurana ji who passed away today after prolonged illness. My thoughts and prayers are with his near & dear ones. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Tags: madan lal khurana, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




