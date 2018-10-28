search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Donald Trump declines India’s invite to attend Republic Day parade: reports

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Oct 28, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 10:33 am IST
This comes weeks after India-US witnessed tension India’s defence purchase from Russia and buying oil from Iran.
India, in April this year, had officially sent the Republic Day invite to US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File | AP)
 India, in April this year, had officially sent the Republic Day invite to US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has reportedly turned down India’s invitation to be the chief guest at the 2019 Republic Day celebrations.

India, in April this year, had officially sent the Republic Day invite to the US president.

 

In early August, White House acknowledged that Trump received an invitation. "I know that the invitation has been extended, but I do not believe that a final decision has been made," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had said.

According to reports, US president’s ‘State of the Union address’ around that time is a possible reason for declining the invitation.

Trump declining India's invitation comes weeks after India-US witnessed tension over a range of geopolitical issues, including India’s defence purchases from Russia and buying oil from Iran.

India recently signed USD 5.2 billion deal for S-400 Triumf missile system with Russia. The deal came despite the US saying that any countries transacting with Russia’s defence and intelligence sector would face tough sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

The Trump administration had also given a November 4 deadline to its allies to bring down their import of Iranian oil to zero, but India continued to import the oil.

...
Tags: donald trump 2019 republic day, indo-us ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in New Zealand for final leg of Pacific tour

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in arrive at Fua'amotu Airport in Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope's 95 keeps Windies alive with series-levelling win

Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets (4/35), Virat Kohli completed a hat-trick of hundreds (107) but Shai Hope’s 95 and then bowlers’ collective showings made sure that the night belonged to West Indies as they beat India by 43 runs to level the five-match series 1-1 on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

Regular Android updates now mandatory: Google

Manufacturers will be required to rollout at least four Android security updates within a year of the device’s launch. (Representative Image)
 

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

According to local legend, the Bagot family lost the whole estate on a bet at the races in 1928. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Dont's to avoid sextortion

Scamsters are simply scaring people that they have managed to steal your porn browsing history and that they have recorded a video of you, either naked, masturbating or having sex, using the laptop’s camera.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘India rich nation with poor population’, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addressed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

‘Manohar Parrikar has pancreatic cancer, wants to be with family’: Goa minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane alleged that the Congress was after Manohar Parrikar's life. (Photo: File)

Regional security on agenda as PM Modi meets Japan’s Shinzo Abe today

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe will host PM Modi at his holiday home in the picturesque Yamanashi prefecture for a private dinner on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passes away at 82

Madan Lal Khurana had suffered a brain haemorrhage about five years ago and was ailing since then. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

Secunderabad Cantonment Board not told about 10 roads

Secunderabad Cantonment Board
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham