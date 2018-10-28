search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi records worst air quality of season as thick haze engulfs national capital

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
The overall Air Quality Index of the national capital was recorded at 381 which falls in the very poor category.
Authorities attribute dip in air quality to localised factors like construction dust, vehicular pollution as well as regional factors like pollution due stubble burning from Punjab and Haryana. (Photo: File | AP)
 Authorities attribute dip in air quality to localised factors like construction dust, vehicular pollution as well as regional factors like pollution due stubble burning from Punjab and Haryana. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its worst air quality of this season on Sunday as a thick haze engulfed the national capital which continued to grapple with deteriorating air quality.

The overall Air Quality Index of the national capital was recorded at 381 which falls in the very poor category, the highest of this season and just points below severe pollution level, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board.

 

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Twelve pollution monitoring stations located in various parts of Delhi recorded severe air quality while 20 stations recorded very poor air quality, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Authorities attribute the dip in air quality to localised factors like construction dust, vehicular pollution as well as regional factors like pollution due stubble burning from Punjab and Haryana.

A thick haze due to smog engulfed the national capital which recorded the worst air quality of this season, authorities said.

A CPCB-led task force has recommended to Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority implementation of stringent measures from November 1 to 10, predicting further deterioration in the air quality ahead of Diwali.

Some of these recommendations include shut down of coal and biomass factories, intensification of inspection by transport department to check polluting vehicles and control traffic congestion in Delhi NCR during November 1-10.

The task force also issued an advisory to the public, asking them to avoid outdoor strenuous activities and minimise the use of private vehicles.

The task force also warned that at beginning of November the situation may get further deteriorated on account of localized emissions during festival and regional contribution due to stubble burning.

The PM2.5 (presence of particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 225, the highest of this season.

The PM2.5, also called "fine particulates," can be a matter of more serious health concern than PM10. The PM10 level (presence of particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres) in Delhi stood at 418, according to the CPCB data. 

SAFAR also issued a heath advisory, urging people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. It also recommended people to go for shorter walks instead of jogs, keeping windows closed and wearing masks while stepping outside.

...
Tags: delhi pollution, delhi air quality, pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Novel tool to monitor fake news on Facebook, Twitter

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

China’s 1st private rocket fails after launch

Beijing-based Landscape said late on October 27 that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally but something went wrong with the final of the three-stage rocket. (Representational image)
 

PUBG MOBILE brings in the scary new Night Mode

The update is titled 0.9.0 and is available to download on the Google Play Store and App Store.
 

Twitter ‘deeply sorry’ for error on Sayoc tweet

(Representational image)
 

Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in New Zealand for final leg of Pacific tour

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in arrive at Fua'amotu Airport in Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Hope democratic values respected’: India on Sri Lanka political crisis

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena suspended Parliament on Saturday, a day after sacking PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and naming Mahinda Rajapaksa as new prime minister. (Photo: Twitter | @PresRajapaksa)

With ‘love', AIADMK invites 18 disqualified MLAs to join ruling party

'We invite you with love and affection to again join the massive people's movement nurtured by Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma,' O Panneerselvam and K Palanisamy respectively said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Haryana ready for simultaneous elections even now: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar said that he is in favour of simultaneous polls as it would be beneficial for the country. (Photo: File | ANI)

Centre walking ‘extra mile’ to change views of it being ‘anti-Muslim’: BJP leader

'Both PM Modi and Amit Shah have condemned lynching. You can't count on statements made by people, who are either not related to party or are remotely related to it,' Ansari said. (Photo: File)

'Got rid of Railway budget to remove political interference': Piyush Goyal

He added that PM Modi has focused on variety of programs that not only provide 'inclusive and sustainable growth but make India a power to be reckoned with on an international stage'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham