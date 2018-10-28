search on deccanchronicle.com
J&K: Cordon and search operation underway in Sopore

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2018, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 2:01 pm IST
The search operation was launched following a tip off of suspicious movement of terrorists in Zaloora area.
Indian Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group and Central Reserve Police Force jointly started a cordon and search operation in Sopore on Sunday morning. (Representational image | PTI)
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jointly started a cordon and search operation in Zaloora area of Sopore on Sunday morning.

The search operation was launched following a tip off of suspicious movement of terrorists in the area.

 

Further details are awaited.

On Saturday, one Special Police Officer was injured after being fired upon by suspected terrorists at Chrawni area of Charisharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a separate incident, one soldier was killed in action and two terrorists were neutralised after an encounter broke out in Sopore town on Saturday. 

Tags: j&k security forces, jammu and kashmir, cordon and search operation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir




