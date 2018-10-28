search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress settles for 90 seats in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Oct 28, 2018, 12:40 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 12:41 am IST
The leaders of Prajakutami allies held discussions on Friday till late night and came to an understanding on seats adjustment.
N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
 N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Seats adjustment among the allies of Prajakutami has come to its final stages.

Meanwhile, TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy rushed to Delhi on Saturday evening after being summoned by the high command. According to top sources, the Congress will contest 90 seats out the total 119 in the state, the TD will get 16 including three in the Old City. The TJS will be given 10 seats including two from the Old City and the CPI will be given three.

One leader from each party will be taken into the Cabinet.  In the MLC elections, the TD, TJS and CPI will be given some seats.

In the GHMC limits Kukatpally and Serilimgampally will be allotted to the TD and Malkajgiri to the TJS.  Husnabad will be given to the CPI on its leader Chada Venkat Reddy’s request.

Due to a delay in seat adjustment, the announcement candidates was being delayed. There was a gentlemen’s agreement not to announce candidates till the talks over seats was finalised. The alliance is expected to announce its list of candidates on November 1. The high command is worried over delaying announcing of party candidates as the TRS candidates are in the field. Mahakutami leaders including TS TD president L. Ramana, CPI leaders Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and K. Narayana met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi.

